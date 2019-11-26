Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Comcast : to Participate in UBS Investor Conference

11/26/2019 | 02:01pm EST

On Monday, December 9, 2019, Mike Cavanagh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:15 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
