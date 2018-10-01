Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/01 10:00:00 pm
35.475 USD   +0.18%
Comcast to Suspend Stock Buybacks in 2019

10/01/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

By Maria Armental

Comcast will suspend its stock buyback program next year to help reduce its debt load as it moves to buy Sky, the company said Monday.

In a securities filing, Comcast said it expects to complete $5 billion worth of stock repurchases in 2018. Comcast plans to suspend the program in 2019 and redirect money it previously earmarked to return to shareholders to help reduce its debt.

Comcast won the right to buy Sky after its offer of 17.28 pounds ($22.53) a share topped 21st Century Fox bid of GBP15.67 a share.

Comcast's bid valued Sky at close to about GBP30.6 billion ($40 billion), setting a record for such an auction in Britain. Comcast's offer is subject to Sky shareholder approval.

Comcast, Fox and Walt Disney Co. wanted to buy Sky to boost their international businesses and because of what they considered to be Sky's attractive, vertically integrated business model. In addition to producing its own news, entertainment and sports programming, Sky is also a telecommunications provider that sells TV, phone and internet services.

--Stu Woo and Ben Dummett contributed to this story.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX -0.41% 45.63 Delayed Quote.34.29%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.07% 35.395 Delayed Quote.-11.59%
SKY -0.17% 1726 Delayed Quote.70.85%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 323 M
EBIT 2018 19 243 M
Net income 2018 12 090 M
Debt 2018 62 312 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,54
P/E ratio 2019 12,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 162 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.59%161 376
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.77%172 580
SKY70.85%38 729
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.53%24 172
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.74%24 172
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP23.72%24 172
