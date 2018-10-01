Comcast to Suspend Stock Buybacks in 2019

By Maria Armental



Comcast will suspend its stock buyback program next year to help reduce its debt load as it moves to buy Sky, the company said Monday.

In a securities filing, Comcast said it expects to complete $5 billion worth of stock repurchases in 2018. Comcast plans to suspend the program in 2019 and redirect money it previously earmarked to return to shareholders to help reduce its debt.

Comcast won the right to buy Sky after its offer of 17.28 pounds ($22.53) a share topped 21st Century Fox bid of GBP15.67 a share.

Comcast's bid valued Sky at close to about GBP30.6 billion ($40 billion), setting a record for such an auction in Britain. Comcast's offer is subject to Sky shareholder approval.

Comcast, Fox and Walt Disney Co. wanted to buy Sky to boost their international businesses and because of what they considered to be Sky's attractive, vertically integrated business model. In addition to producing its own news, entertainment and sports programming, Sky is also a telecommunications provider that sells TV, phone and internet services.

--Stu Woo and Ben Dummett contributed to this story.

