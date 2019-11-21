Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report  
11/21 04:00:00 pm
44.36 USD   +0.33%
07:26pDemocratic Debate Watched by 6.6 Million Viewers
DJ
03:47pCOMCAST : Statement on Diverse Programming and Revolt
PU
03:47pCOMCAST : Employee Support To Reach 8,000 Nonprofits
PU
Democratic Debate Watched by 6.6 Million Viewers

11/21/2019 | 07:26pm EST

By Joe Flint

The Democratic presidential debate carried live on MSNBC Wednesday night drew 6.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen, which is the smallest audience so far in the race to determine who will take on President Trump in the 2020 election.

Sponsored by Comcast Corp.'s MSNBC and the Washington Post, the debate was the fifth among the Democratic contenders. It came after a long day of impeachment hearings that aired on cable news channels, which may have contributed to political fatigue for viewers.

MSNBC said its online broadcast of the debate notched more than 1.3 million live-streams.

The previous Democratic debate, which was carried by CNN and co-sponsored by the New York Times, averaged 8.5 million viewers.

The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Dec. 19 and will be carried by PBS and CNN.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.33% 44.36 Delayed Quote.29.85%
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC 8.97% 42.5 Delayed Quote.-38.58%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -1.09% 30.89 Delayed Quote.42.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 21 140 M
Net income 2019 13 104 M
Debt 2019 95 943 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 51,53  $
Last Close Price 44,36  $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION29.85%201 145
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)35.32%264 677
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP26.42%14 854
FORMULA ONE GROUP45.83%10 284
RTL GROUP-9.12%7 214
ITV PLC9.65%7 070
