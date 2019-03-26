FTC Orders Broadband Providers to Explain Data Collection Policies

By John D. McKinnon and Patience Haggin

WASHINGTON -- Federal regulators on Tuesday widened their inquiry into consumer privacy matters, ordering seven major broadband providers to detail their data collection policies.

The Federal Trade Commission ordered broadband providers including Comcast Corp., Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. to explain why and how they collect consumer data, and whether they give customers a chance to block use of their personal information.

FTC officials characterized the orders as a first step in a broader investigation. The inquiry could help the agency shape federal rules and enforcement and could also help Congress, as it develops privacy legislation.

FTC Chairman Joseph Simons promised more action in the area later Tuesday, without providing details. Speaking at a telecommunications conference in Washington, Mr. Simons termed Tuesday's move to order privacy studies "the first shot out of the box." He added: "We are going to do more."

The FTC orders require the companies to file detailed special reports on their data-handling and privacy practices within 45 days. A Verizon spokesman said the company was contacted by the FTC and "will be looking at their request."

The other companies listed in the FTC announcement were AT&T Mobility LLC, Google Fiber Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., and Cellco Partnership doing business as Verizon Wireless.

An AT&T spokeswoman said that "our customers' privacy is important to us, " adding that "we will respond appropriately." Google Fiber said, "We are reviewing the materials and will fully comply with the FTC inquiry."

Comcast and other companies either didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, or couldn't immediately be reached.

The FTC study of broadband providers comes at a time when federal regulators already have been ramping up their scrutiny of privacy practices among major players in the electronic data markets amid growing public concern.

Internet giant Facebook Inc. has been under FTC investigation for a year over its handling of personal information of tens of millions of its users that wound up being shared with a political data firm, Cambridge Analytica. Regulators have discussed possible fines running into several billion dollars in that case, although no final decisions have been reached.

In a speech last week, Mr. Simons said the internet's rich data streams have the "potential to raise serious privacy concerns."

Consumers often don't understand what information is being collected about them, he said. "Further compounding this lack of understanding is the fact that many of the companies at the heart of this ecosystem operate behind the scenes and without much consumer awareness," he added.

In response to a question from Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.) following a November hearing, Mr. Simons, also a Republican, said "we are developing plans to issue [study] orders in the technology area." He explained that they could be used to provide transparency about "the data practices of large technology companies."

But one Democratic member of the five-member commission, Rohit Chopra, suggested the FTC's approach might be too narrow.

"The orders issued to [internet service providers] will help, but they only scratch the surface on what the public needs to know," he tweeted Tuesday. In a speech in Colorado, Mr. Chopra suggested that more needs to be done to confront possible competition problems and automated bias in big tech, among other issues.

Tuesday's action reflects that while much of the privacy-regulation debate has focused on web giants like Facebook and Google so far, broadband carriers also hold vast information about consumers and their web usage patterns. Action by Congress in 2017 gave them greater opportunity to exploit this data commercially, by overturning an Obama-era regulation that required telecommunications firms to get customers' permission to market their app and web-browsing history to third parties.

The greater leeway comes at a time when cable and broadband providers like Comcast Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc. are aggressively seeking ways to capitalize on their broadband business and their customer data. Cable providers are leveraging the data to make up for dramatic shifts in their core business, which has been hurt by the rise of digital streaming television.

The sector believes the more personalized ads will help them fetch more ad dollars, as more ad dollars flow to digital behemoths Google and Facebook.

Some broadband carriers have launched advertising services that use information about their broadband users' web browsing history to enhance their sales of targeted TV ads. The FTC study may give the agency a better view into how this data is being used.

"Every participant in advertising, let alone digital advertising, has to consider whether or not their actions would pass the Page Six test: whether or not an action described in its least charitable light would look good," said Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at WPP PLC's media-agency conglomerate GroupM, said, referring to the gossip section of The New York Post. "What's legal and what a consumer might expect can be two different things."

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com and Patience Haggin at patience.haggin@wsj.com