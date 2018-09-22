Log in
Fox plans to concede defeat in Sky battle, review stake - source

09/22/2018 | 09:51pm CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox expects Sky independent directors to recommend Comcast's $39 billion bid, after which Fox will concede defeat in the battle for the British broadcaster, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Fox will also review options for its 39 percent stake in Sky after Comcast outbid Murdoch's group with a 17.28 pounds a share offer for the pay-television group, the source said.

(Reporting by Ben Martin, Editing by Paul Sandle)
