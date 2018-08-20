Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Now Open: Universal's Aventura Hotel At Universal Orlando Resort

08/20/2018 | 01:37pm EDT

Staying in the heart of Universal Orlando, guests at Universal's Aventura Hotel enjoy exclusive theme park benefits and hotel amenities at a price perfect for value-savvy travelers.

The sleek and stylish hotel offers contemporary guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, and unique dining options such as the destination's first-ever rooftop bar and grill and a modern food hall. The 600 room hotel is the destination's sixth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co., giving guests the extraordinary experience they have come to expect at a Universal Orlando hotel.

Guests of Universal's Aventura Hotel can stay in simplified style while experiencing exceptional amenities and benefits including:

  • Exclusive Theme Park Benefits - Guests who stay at Universal's Aventura Hotel receive exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal's Volcano Bay, charging privileges with their room key, and more.
  • Bar 17 Bistro - At Universal Orlando's first-ever rooftop bar and grill, guests can enjoy cocktails and small plates inspired by global cuisine. The venue will also feature stunning views of all three Universal Orlando theme parks - including the 200 ft. center piece of Volcano Bay, Krakatau as it spews blue lava at night.
  • Urban Pantry - Universal's Aventura Hotel introduces something new and different to Orlando's theme park food scene. Urban Pantry is a modern food hall where guests can enjoy diverse flavors, fresh ingredients and globally-inspired dishes such as teriyaki stir fry and smoked salmon pizza.
  • Tech Savvy Accommodations - Universal's Aventura Hotel offers tech-savvy accommodations, including in-room tablets that allow guests to order pizza to their rooms in addition to controlling many of the rooms' features like the TV and room temperature controls. The hotel also includes a virtual reality game room.
  • Prime Location - Universal's Aventura Hotel is just steps away from all three Universal Orlando theme parks - Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay. A walking path connects the hotel directly to Universal's Volcano Bay, and complimentary shuttle buses are available for resort-wide transportation.

For more, visit www.universalorlando.com/aventuraHotel.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 17:36:10 UTC
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
