Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pay-TV Companies Partner to Better Target Ads -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Patience Haggin

Three of the nation's largest pay-TV companies are taking joint ownership of a platform designed to make it easier for brands to harness data to serve targeted ads to people watching cable TV, a move that comes as cost-pressured ad buyers are increasingly turning to targeted advertising.

Comcast Corp. is spinning off its Blockgraph LLC unit and selling two-thirds of it to Charter Communications Inc. and ViacomCBS Inc. in an effort to give greater scale to ad buyers relying on the platform. Each company will own one-third of Blockgraph as a result of the deal, which the three partners announced Friday. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Targeted advertising -- serving specific ads to specific viewers based on their interests, demographics and consumption habits -- has been widespread on websites and online-video services for years, but is still in its infancy when it comes to traditional TV, where advertisers have fewer opportunities to gather information about viewers consuming TV from a living-room set-top box than they would from a smartphone or a computer.

Blockgraph acts as a service that helps brands and ad-inventory sellers match data sets without sharing too much personal data on the viewers, the company says. For instance, if a car maker buys a data set of people in the market for a car, it could use Blockgraph's technology to match that list up with cable subscribers based on their home address, Blockgraph Chief Executive Jason Manningham said. The car company could use this data either to learn which programs and time of day draw more viewers from their desired audience, or to buy ads targeted only at households on the in-market list.

"For the ad buyer, it's really about scale and simplicity," Mr. Manningham said. As a joint venture, Blockgraph provides "a massive scale of inventory that can now be unlocked."

Privacy restrictions have served as an obstacle to the growth of targeted TV advertising because data matches often rely on personally-identifying data such as viewers' home address.

Comcast and Charter are the country's two largest cable companies, accounting for nearly half of U.S. TV and broadband households, and ViacomCBS is one of the largest owners of cable and broadcast channels.

The joint venture is launching at a precarious moment in the TV ad market, when the coronavirus pandemic has many brands cutting their marketing budgets and thinking more strategically about ad placements. The pandemic has prompted marketers to walk back their planned TV ad-spending commitments and think more strategically about advertising expenditures.

Write to Patience Haggin at patience.haggin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 1.75% 544 Delayed Quote.12.15%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.13% 39.6 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
VIACOMCBS INC. -2.17% 20.74 Delayed Quote.-50.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
02:48aPay-TV Companies Partner to Better Target Ads -- WSJ
DJ
05/29Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS Join Forces to Make TV Commercials More Target..
DJ
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/29COMCAST : Charter and ViacomCBS Announce Blockgraph Partnership
BU
05/29Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS Join Forces to Make TV Commercials More Target..
DJ
05/28COMCAST CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27HBO Max Is Left Out of Amazon, Roku's Platforms at Launch -- Update
DJ
05/27HBO Max Leaves AT&T at Odds With Amazon and Roku
DJ
05/27HBO Max Leaves AT&T at Odds With Amazon and Roku
DJ
05/26COMCAST : Nerd Street Gamers Gains Competitive Advantage with Comcast Business
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B - -
Net income 2020 8 558 M - -
Net Debt 2020 92 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 44,88 $
Last Close Price 39,60 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.94%180 741
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.90%210 882
VIACOMCBS INC.-49.49%13 264
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-24.24%11 260
FORMULA ONE GROUP-24.62%7 901
RTL GROUP S.A.-30.74%5 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group