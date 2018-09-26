Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:54pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Sky News logo is seen in west London

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc agreed to sell its 39 percent stake in Sky PLC to Comcast Corp, the companies said on Wednesday, a deal that completes the U.S. cable group's takeover and ends Rupert Murdoch's relationship with the UK-based satellite broadcaster.

Comcast outbid Fox in an auction to take control of pay-TV group Sky on Saturday, with a $40 billion offer price. That price includes Fox's 39 percent stake, which the offer valued at 11.63 billion pounds ($15.31 billion).

Walt Disney Co, which agreed to buy Fox in June for $71.3 billion, said it had given consent to Fox's decision. Disney shares rose 1.8 percent on the New York Stock Exchange to $115.87 in midday trade.

Fox's sale hands full control of the satellite TV company to Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts, giving the U.S. cable company a global footprint of 53 million customers.

It also allows Disney to focus its resources on building direct-to-consumer products such as the Disney-branded streaming video service that is expected to launch late next year, the company said.

"When we launched Sky in 1989 it was four channels produced from a prefab structure in an industrial park on the fringes of west London," Fox said in a statement. "We bet -- and almost lost -- the farm on launching a business that many didn't think was such a good idea."

Fox had previously agreed to sell the stake in Sky to Disney as part of Disney's acquisition of Fox.

The sale of the Sky stake and the divestiture of regional sports networks will reduce Disney’s $71.3 billion cost for the Fox acquisition by roughly $30 billion, a source with knowledge of the matter said. That implies the anticipated sale of the sports networks will yield about $15 billion.

Sky's Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said: "Nearly 30 years ago Rupert Murdoch took a risk to launch Sky and in the process changed the way we watch television forever.

"With 21CF announcing its intention to sell its shares to Comcast we close one chapter while simultaneously opening another."

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to say $40 billion price includes Fox's stake)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.08% 35.37 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
SKY 0.26% 1730.5 Delayed Quote.70.55%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 1.02% 45.67 Delayed Quote.30.93%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.39% 115.21 Delayed Quote.5.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
09/26RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast
RE
09/26Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast
RE
09/2621st Century Fox to Sell Sky Stake to Comcast -- Update
DJ
09/26Sky Takeover Explained
DJ
09/2621st Century Fox to Sell Sky Stake to Comcast
DJ
09/26Fox to Transfer Sky Shares to Comcast Through Sale or Accepting Offer
DJ
09/26Fox to transfer Sky shares to Comcast through sale or accepting offer
AQ
09/26COMCAST : NBC Renews Deal to Remain the Home of the Golden Globe Awards with New..
PU
09/26Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Update on 21CF offer -2-
DJ
09/26Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Update on 21CF offer for Sky
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26THE SKY ACQUISITION AND MORE COMCAST : A Deep Due Diligence Dive 
09/26Investors Say No Thanks To Overpriced Acquisitions 
09/26CNBC : Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast 
09/26DIVGRO PULSE : September 2018 
09/25Analysts comment on Hulu amidst Comcast/Sky, Fox/Disney deals 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 339 M
EBIT 2018 19 243 M
Net income 2018 12 067 M
Debt 2018 62 305 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 12,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,4 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.61%162 200
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.69%168 995
SKY70.55%39 094
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.83%23 809
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP6.40%23 663
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP18.78%23 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.