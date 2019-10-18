Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Comcast Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Sexual Misconduct -- CMCSA

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether directors and officers of Comcast Corporation ("Comcast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CMCSA) breached their fiduciary duties to Comcast and its shareholders. If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Comcast board of directors breached their fiduciary duties by allowing pervasive governance problems to exist at Comcast and its NBCUniversal subsidiary, which has resulted in harm to Comcast from numerous lawsuits, negative publicity, and ongoing harm to its employees. The investigation is specifically focused on the numerous complaints of sexual misconduct and alleged cover-up at NBCUniversal. On November 29, 2017, NBCUniversal announced the termination of Today host Matt Lauer for credible, non-isolated allegations of sexual misconduct. On May 9, 2018, an investigation by NBCUniversal's legal team exonerated NBC News management of any wrongdoing regarding Lauer's workplace conduct. On October 8, 2019, Variety published excerpts from a soon-to-be-published book by former NBC News journalist Ronan Farrow, including further allegations of sexual misconduct involving Lauer known to NBCUniversal executives, and claiming that NBCUniversal suppressed Farrow's reporting into sexual misconduct involving Harvey Weinstein.

