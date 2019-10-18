Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Comcast Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Sexual Misconduct -- CMCSA

Log in
10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether directors and officers of Comcast Corporation ("Comcast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CMCSA) breached their fiduciary duties to Comcast and its shareholders.  If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Comcast board of directors breached their fiduciary duties by allowing pervasive governance problems to exist at Comcast and its NBCUniversal subsidiary, which has resulted in harm to Comcast from numerous lawsuits, negative publicity, and ongoing harm to its employees.  The investigation is specifically focused on the numerous complaints of sexual misconduct and alleged cover-up at NBCUniversal.  On November 29, 2017, NBCUniversal announced the termination of Today host Matt Lauer for credible, non-isolated allegations of sexual misconduct.  On May 9, 2018, an investigation by NBCUniversal's legal team exonerated NBC News management of any wrongdoing regarding Lauer's workplace conduct.  On October 8, 2019, Variety published excerpts from a soon-to-be-published book by former NBC News journalist Ronan Farrow, including further allegations of sexual misconduct involving Lauer known to NBCUniversal executives, and claiming that NBCUniversal suppressed Farrow's reporting into sexual misconduct involving Harvey Weinstein.

What You Can Do

If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may have legal claims against Comcast's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigating-comcast-corporations-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duty-regarding-sexual-misconduct--cmcsa-300941039.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


