MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Sky takeover fight to be settled by rare auction

09/20/2018 | 11:46am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London

(Reuters) - Britain's takeover regulator has taken the rare step of settling the battle for European broadcaster Sky Plc through an auction procedure after competing bids from Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox remained in place.

The Takeover Panel said the auction would start, assuming that a competitive situation continues to exist, at 1700 London time on Friday and end on the evening of Saturday, with a maximum of three rounds.

Sky is at centre of a bidding battle between Rupert Murdoch's Fox, which already owns 39 percent of it, and U.S. cable giant Comcast.

Comcast currently leads Fox in the fight with a 14.75 pound a share offer that values the broadcaster at 25.9 billion pounds ($34.2 billion) and has been recommended by the pay-television group's independent directors.

That trumped the 14 pound a share offer made by Fox earlier in July for the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own, and is 37 percent above Fox's original 10.75 pound a share bid.

Walt Disney has also agreed a separate deal to buy TV and film assets from Fox, including its Sky shareholding, for about $71 billion.

"In order to provide an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation, and in accordance with Rule 32.5, the panel executive has, after discussions with the parties, established an auction procedure," the regulator said in a statement.

In the first round of the auction, the offeror with the lowest offer at the start of the process can may make a higher bid and the other suitor can do so in the next round. If the auction goes on, both offerors may make an increased bid.

($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.11% 37.32 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
SKY 0.06% 1580.5 Delayed Quote.56.13%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.18% 44.62 Delayed Quote.29.22%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.24% 109.79 Delayed Quote.2.12%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 466 M
EBIT 2018 19 244 M
Net income 2018 12 081 M
Debt 2018 62 439 M
Yield 2018 1,99%
P/E ratio 2018 14,33
P/E ratio 2019 13,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,61x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 171 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.82%170 998
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.12%163 284
SKY56.13%35 726
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.30%25 423
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE9.99%25 423
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP19.27%25 423
