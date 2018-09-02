Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
My previous session
  Report  
Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office

09/02/2018 | 01:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Sky News logo is seen on the outside of offices and studios in west London

(Reuters) - Pay-TV group Sky plans to step up investments in tech start-ups in Europe and the Middle East by opening a new office in Germany and investing $4 million in an Israeli venture capital fund.

Europe's biggest pay-TV group has built one of the most technically-advanced platforms in Europe, helped in part by investments and partnerships it has made with more than 20 companies in the United States, Britain and France.

One of its early investments was in Roku, a provider of devices that connect televisions to streaming services which listed last year.

Sky, with distribution platforms in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Italy and Austria, said it had been impressed with the tech talent in Berlin and Israel. It will scout for the most interesting companies from Berlin and invest $4 million in Israeli venture capital fund, Remagine Ventures.

The British company, formed in 1990, is currently at the centre of a bidding battle between Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox and U.S. cable giant Comcast.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.85% 36.99 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
ROKU INC -1.96% 59.49 Delayed Quote.14.89%
SKY -0.29% 1540.5 Delayed Quote.52.22%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.20% 45.4 Delayed Quote.31.48%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 459 M
EBIT 2018 19 258 M
Net income 2018 12 081 M
Debt 2018 62 431 M
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 14,20
P/E ratio 2019 13,38
EV / Sales 2018 2,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 169 B
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,1 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.64%169 486
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.20%166 601
SKY52.22%34 339
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.85%25 394
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE6.91%25 394
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP21.00%25 394
