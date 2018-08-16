Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UK regulator sticks to 14 pounds a share floor for Sky from Disney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:34am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Takeover Panel said on Thursday it had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

Disney would only be forced to make such an offer if it completes a deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox TV and film assets, which include a 39 percent stake in Sky, before either Fox or rival suitor Comcast succeed in taking control of the British broadcaster.

The price is designed to reflect the level of the offer Disney is making for Fox, and its holding in Sky.

The regulator had set the level of a possible mandatory Disney offer for Sky at 14 pounds a share on July 13. But it has had to hold a series of hearings since then to review the level after a number of groups appealed the decision.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.19% 34.97 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
SKY -0.65% 1525 Delayed Quote.50.69%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.31% 45.34 Delayed Quote.31.31%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.09% 112.85 Delayed Quote.4.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
08:49aUK Takeover Appeal Confirms Disney-Sky Ruling
DJ
08:34aUK regulator sticks to 14 pounds a share floor for Sky from Disney
RE
04:46aCOMCAST : Olympians bring computers, internet, skills to Savannah
AQ
08/15COMCAST : 2018 Proxy Statement 901.4 KB
PU
08/14COMCAST : NBC Sports Scheduled to Air Record 109 Games During 2018-19 NHL Regula..
PU
08/14COMCAST : X1 Launches Voting for NBC’s 'America’s Got Talent'
PU
08/14COMCAST : to host Savannah Digital Inclusion Day
AQ
08/13COMCAST : Connecting More Than 6 Million Low-Income Americans
PU
08/13COMCAST : Has Now Helped More Than Six Million Low-Income Americans Cross the Di..
BU
08/09COMCAST : Foundation Grant Helps Easterseals Promote Independence Through Assist..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:07aTracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/15Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/13Comcast expands basic broadband offering to low-income veterans 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
08/12Stakes Are Now High For Disney, But The Potential Is As Well 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 489 M
EBIT 2018 19 286 M
Net income 2018 12 081 M
Debt 2018 62 760 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,42
P/E ratio 2019 12,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,1 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.68%162 155
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.97%166 694
SKY50.69%33 449
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.39%25 172
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.90%25 172
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP21.90%25 172
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.