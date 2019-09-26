Target company: comdirect bank AG; Bidder: Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Announcement of the Decision to launch a Public Acquisition Offer
(Erwerbsangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 of the German Securities
Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz -
'WpÜG')
Bidder:
Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
registered in the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of
Frankfurt am Main under HRB 79749
Target:
comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
registered in the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of
Pinneberg under HRB 4889
ISIN: DE0005428007 (WKN: 542800)
Today, Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH (the 'Bidder') decided to
launch an acquisition offer to the shareholders of comdirect bank
Aktiengesellschaft ('comdirect') to acquire their bearer shares in
comdirect with no par value, each representing a pro-rata amount of the
share capital of EUR 1.00 (the 'comdirect Shares') against payment of a
cash consideration of EUR 11.44 per comdirect Share (the 'Acquisition
Offer').
The offer document (in the German language as well as in a non-binding
English translation) as well as further information relating to the
Acquisition Offer will be published on the internet at www.commerzbank-
offer.com. Additionally, the publication of the offer document will be
announced in the federal gazette (Bundesanzeiger).
Further Information:
The Bidder is a wholly owned subsidiary of COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft
with registered office at Frankfurt am Main. The Acquisition Offer will be
subject to the completion condition of a minimum acceptance threshold of
90% (including the 82.31% of comdirect Shares already held by the Bidder).
Apart from this, the Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the
terms and conditions to be set out in the offer document.
Important Notice:
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell comdirect Shares. The definite terms and conditions of the
Acquisition Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Acquisition
Offer, will be published in the offer document only after the German
Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has granted permission to publish
the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in comdirect are
strongly advised to read the offer document and all other relevant
documents regarding the Acquisition Offer when they become available, since
they will contain important information. The Bidder reserves the right, to
the extent permissible under applicable law, to acquire, directly or
indirectly, additional comdirect Shares outside of the Acquisition Offer on
or off the stock exchange. To the extent such acquisitions occur,
information about them will be published according to the applicable
statutory provisions.
Frankfurt am Main, 26 September 2019
Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH
End of WpÜG announcement
The 26.09.2019 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in
Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart und Tradegate
Exchange