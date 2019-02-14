Log in
comdirect bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/14/2019 | 08:00am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2019 / 13:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): von Blücher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
comdirect bank AG

b) LEI
529900V761CIZ36SHR16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005428007

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.8567 EUR 29570.1 EUR
9.8444 EUR 9844.4 EUR
9.8584 EUR 9858.4 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.8546 EUR 49272.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48923  14.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
