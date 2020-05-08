comdirect bank : April 2020 monthly figures

Quickborn, 08.05.2020

comdirect bank AG: 4.282 million orders were executed

In April customers of comdirect bank AG executed 4.282 million orders (March: 5.688 million). The number of customers in April stood at 2.873 million (March: 2.829 million). At the end of April, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.715 million (March: 1.664 million). Assets under control in April amounted to €81.84bn (March: €75.08bn). Of this figure, €50.83bn is attributable to portfolio volume (March: €44.02bn) and €31.01bn to deposit volume (March: €31.06bn).