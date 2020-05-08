Log in
Xetra  >  Comdirect bank AG    COM   DE0005428007

COMDIRECT BANK AG

(COM)
05/08 02:16:38 am
13.13 EUR   -0.53%
comdirect bank : April 2020 monthly figures

05/08/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Quickborn, 08.05.2020

comdirect bank AG: 4.282 million orders were executed

In April customers of comdirect bank AG executed 4.282 million orders (March: 5.688 million). The number of customers in April stood at 2.873 million (March: 2.829 million). At the end of April, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.715 million (March: 1.664 million). Assets under control in April amounted to €81.84bn (March: €75.08bn). Of this figure, €50.83bn is attributable to portfolio volume (March: €44.02bn) and €31.01bn to deposit volume (March: €31.06bn).

Disclaimer

comdirect bank AG published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 06:08:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 433 M
EBIT 2020 147 M
Net income 2020 105 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,46x
Capitalization 1 864 M
Technical analysis trends COMDIRECT BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,53  €
Last Close Price 13,20  €
Spread / Highest target 3,03%
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frauke Hegemann Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jochen Sutor Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board
Sandra Persiehl Member-Supervisory Board
Verena Pausder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMDIRECT BANK AG1.54%2 010
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%274 968
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%250 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.33%198 673
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.54%193 900
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%133 526
