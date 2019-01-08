comdirect bank : December 2018 monthly figures

Quickborn, 08.01.2019

1.821 million orders executed in the B2C business segment

In the B2C business segment (comdirect bank AG) 1.821 million orders were executed (November: 1.926 million). The number of customers in December stood at 2.522 million (November: 2.496 million). At the end of December, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.384 million (November: 1.369 million). Assets under control in December amounted to €62.08bn (November: €64.12bn). Of this figure, €36.64bn is attributable to portfolio volume (November: €39.02bn) and €25.44bn to deposit volume (November: €25.10bn).