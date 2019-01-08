Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Comdirect bank AG    COM   DE0005428007

COMDIRECT BANK AG (COM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 02:50:01 am
10.24 EUR   -0.19%
2018COMDIRECT BANK AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018COMDIRECT BANK AG : annual earnings release
2017COMDIRECT BANK AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

comdirect bank : December 2018 monthly figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:20am EST

Quickborn, 08.01.2019

  • 1.821 million orders executed in the B2C business segment

In the B2C business segment (comdirect bank AG) 1.821 million orders were executed (November: 1.926 million). The number of customers in December stood at 2.522 million (November: 2.496 million). At the end of December, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.384 million (November: 1.369 million). Assets under control in December amounted to €62.08bn (November: €64.12bn). Of this figure, €36.64bn is attributable to portfolio volume (November: €39.02bn) and €25.44bn to deposit volume (November: €25.10bn).

December
2018 		November
2018 		Change on previous month +/-
B2C: comdirect bank AG
Number of customers (thousand) 2,522 2,496 +26
Number of custody accounts (thousand) 1,384 1,369 +15
Number of executed orders (thousand) 1,821 1,926 -105
Assets under control (in € billion) 62.08 64.12 -2.04
of which: portfolio volume
(in € billion) 		36.64 39.02 -2.38
of which: deposit volume
(in € billion) 		25.44 25.10 +0.34
DAX Performance Index 10,559 11,257 -698
B2B: discontinued activity ebase GmbH*
Number of customers (thousand) 1,074 1,071 +3
Assets under control (in € billion) 30.27 31.54 -1.27
comdirect group
Number of customers (thousand) 3,596 3,568 +28
Number of custody accounts (thousand) 2,280 2,262 +18
Assets under control (in € billion) 92.35 95.66 -3.31

Disclaimer

comdirect bank AG published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:18:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMDIRECT BANK AG
02:20aCOMDIRECT BANK : December 2018 monthly figures
PU
2018COMDIRECT BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2018COMDIRECT BANK : November 2018 monthly figures
PU
2018COMDIRECT BANK : October 2018 monthly figures
PU
2018COMDIRECT : Growth accelerated significantly
PU
2018COMDIRECT BANK AG : comdirect: Growth accelerated significantly
EQ
2018COMDIRECT BANK : September 2018 monthly figures
PU
2018COMDIRECT BANK : August 2018 monthly figures
PU
2018COMDIRECT BANK : July 2018 monthly figures
PU
2018COMDIRECT : Good half-year result for 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 362 M
EBIT 2018 97,0 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,44%
P/E ratio 2018 13,68
P/E ratio 2019 20,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,98x
Capitalization 1 449 M
Chart COMDIRECT BANK AG
Duration : Period :
comdirect bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMDIRECT BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,2 €
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter P. Arnold Chief Executive Officer
Michael Mandel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martina Palte Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial Officer
Frank Annuscheit Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMDIRECT BANK AG0.20%1 659
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.14%334 836
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.38%268 162
BANK OF AMERICA3.81%251 047
WELLS FARGO4.06%225 712
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%220 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.