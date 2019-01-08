comdirect bank : December 2018 monthly figures

Quickborn, 08.01.2019
1.821 million orders executed in the B2C business segment
In the B2C business segment (comdirect bank AG) 1.821 million orders were executed (November: 1.926 million). The number of customers in December stood at 2.522 million (November: 2.496 million). At the end of December, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.384 million (November: 1.369 million). Assets under control in December amounted to €62.08bn (November: €64.12bn). Of this figure, €36.64bn is attributable to portfolio volume (November: €39.02bn) and €25.44bn to deposit volume (November: €25.10bn).
|
December
2018
|
November
2018
|
Change on previous month +/-
|
B2C: comdirect bank AG
|
|
Number of customers (thousand)
|
2,522
|
2,496
|
+26
|
Number of custody accounts (thousand)
|
1,384
|
1,369
|
+15
|
Number of executed orders (thousand)
|
1,821
|
1,926
|
-105
|
Assets under control (in € billion)
|
62.08
|
64.12
|
-2.04
|
of which: portfolio volume
(in € billion)
|
36.64
|
39.02
|
-2.38
|
of which: deposit volume
(in € billion)
|
25.44
|
25.10
|
+0.34
|
DAX Performance Index
|
10,559
|
11,257
|
-698
|
B2B: discontinued activity ebase GmbH*
|
|
Number of customers (thousand)
|
1,074
|
1,071
|
+3
|
Assets under control (in € billion)
|
30.27
|
31.54
|
-1.27
|
comdirect group
|
|
Number of customers (thousand)
|
3,596
|
3,568
|
+28
|
Number of custody accounts (thousand)
|
2,280
|
2,262
|
+18
|
Assets under control (in € billion)
|
92.35
|
95.66
|
-3.31
