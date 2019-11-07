comdirect bank : October 2019 monthly figures

Quickborn, 07.11.2019

comdirect bank AG: 2.155 million orders were executed

In October customers of comdirect bank AG* executed 2.155 million orders (September: 2.204 million). The number of customers in October stood at 2.715 million (September: 2.696 million). At the end of October, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.534 million (September: 1.519 million). Assets under control in October amounted to €76.49bn (September: €75.12bn). Of this figure, €48.00bn is attributable to portfolio volume (September: €46.87bn) and €28.49bn to deposit volume (September: €28.24bn).