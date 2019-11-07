Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Comdirect bank AG    COM   DE0005428007

COMDIRECT BANK AG

(COM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/07 03:35:29 am
13.29 EUR   -0.23%
03:10aCOMDIRECT BANK : October 2019 monthly figures
PU
10/29COMDIRECT BANK : growing rapidly and increasing profitability
PU
10/29COMDIRECT BANK : growing rapidly and increasing profitability
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

comdirect bank : October 2019 monthly figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:10am EST

Quickborn, 07.11.2019

  • comdirect bank AG: 2.155 million orders were executed

In October customers of comdirect bank AG* executed 2.155 million orders (September: 2.204 million). The number of customers in October stood at 2.715 million (September: 2.696 million). At the end of October, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.534 million (September: 1.519 million). Assets under control in October amounted to €76.49bn (September: €75.12bn). Of this figure, €48.00bn is attributable to portfolio volume (September: €46.87bn) and €28.49bn to deposit volume (September: €28.24bn).

Disclaimer

comdirect bank AG published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 08:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMDIRECT BANK AG
03:10aCOMDIRECT BANK : October 2019 monthly figures
PU
10/29COMDIRECT BANK : growing rapidly and increasing profitability
PU
10/29COMDIRECT BANK : growing rapidly and increasing profitability
EQ
10/08COMDIRECT BANK : raises earnings target 2019
PU
10/08COMDIRECT BANK : September 2019 monthly figures
PU
10/08COMDIRECT BANK : raises earnings target 2019
EQ
10/08COMDIRECT BANK AG : Pre-tax profit expectation for 2019 raised to more than EUR1..
EQ
09/27COMDIRECT BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
09/26COMDIRECT BANK AG : Commerzbank announces its decision to launch a Public Acquis..
EQ
09/26DGAP-WPÜG : Tender Offer;
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 351 M
EBIT 2019 79,0 M
Net income 2019 155 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 1 881 M
Chart COMDIRECT BANK AG
Duration : Period :
comdirect bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMDIRECT BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,20  €
Last Close Price 13,32  €
Spread / Highest target 5,11%
Spread / Average Target -8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold P. Walter Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Sutor Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frauke Hegemann Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMDIRECT BANK AG30.08%2 083
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.13%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group