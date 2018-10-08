comdirect bank : September 2018 monthly figures

Quickborn, 08.10.2018

1.591 million orders executed in the B2C business segment

In the B2C business segment (comdirect bank AG) 1.591 million orders were executed (August: 1.809 million). The number of customers in September stood at 2.446 million (August: 2.422 million). At the end of September, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.336 million (August: 1.319 million). Assets under control in September amounted to €65.41bn (August: €64.97bn). Of this figure, €41.10bn is attributable to portfolio volume (August: €40.90bn) and €24.31bn to deposit volume (August: €24.07bn).

Note: On 10 July 2018, comdirect signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary ebase GmbH (B2B business segment). The transaction is still subject to the approval of banking supervisory and antitrust authorities. Efforts are being made to conclude the transaction before the end of 2018. With the sale, comdirect is focusing on its core business. As a result, the focus of the monthly figures is now on the B2C business.