comdirect bank : September 2018 monthly figures

10/08/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Quickborn, 08.10.2018

  • 1.591 million orders executed in the B2C business segment

In the B2C business segment (comdirect bank AG) 1.591 million orders were executed (August: 1.809 million). The number of customers in September stood at 2.446 million (August: 2.422 million). At the end of September, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.336 million (August: 1.319 million). Assets under control in September amounted to €65.41bn (August: €64.97bn). Of this figure, €41.10bn is attributable to portfolio volume (August: €40.90bn) and €24.31bn to deposit volume (August: €24.07bn).

Note: On 10 July 2018, comdirect signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary ebase GmbH (B2B business segment). The transaction is still subject to the approval of banking supervisory and antitrust authorities. Efforts are being made to conclude the transaction before the end of 2018. With the sale, comdirect is focusing on its core business. As a result, the focus of the monthly figures is now on the B2C business.

September
2018 		August
2018 		Change on previous month +/-
B2C: comdirect bank AG
Number of customers (thousand) 2,446 2,422 +24
Number of custody accounts (thousand) 1,336 1,319 +17
Number of executed orders (thousand) 1,591 1,809 -218
Assets under control (in € billion) 65.41 64.97 +0.44
of which: portfolio volume
(in € billion) 		41,10 40.90 +0.2
of which: deposit volume
(in € billion) 		24,31 24.07 +0.24
DAX Performance Index 12,247 12,364 -117
B2B: discontinued activity ebase GmbH
Number of customers (thousand) 1,067 1,065 +2
Assets under control (in € billion) 32.55 32.50 -0.05
comdirect group
Number of customers (thousand) 3,513 3,487 +26
Number of custody accounts (thousand) 2,225 2,206 +19
Assets under control (in € billion) 97.96 97.46 +0.5

Disclaimer

comdirect bank AG published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:02:01 UTC
