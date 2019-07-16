Log in
comdirect bank : completes sale of ebase GmbH

07/16/2019 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP-News: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Disposal
comdirect completes sale of ebase GmbH

16.07.2019 / 11:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

comdirect completes sale of ebase GmbH

  • Sale of wholly-owned subsidiary ebase to FNZ Group finalised
  • comdirect invests in growth of core business
  • 260k net new customers in the last 12 months

Quickborn, Germany, 16 July 2019. Today, comdirect finalised the complete sale of ebase (European Bank for Financial Services) GmbH. The sale had been contractually agreed upon in July 2018. Now that the sale has been approved by the banking supervisory and anti-trust authorities, the wholly-owned subsidiary of comdirect bank AG has been acquired by FNZ Group, a London-based financial technology provider. The sale of ebase enables comdirect to stronger focus on the core business.

The purchase price is approximately EUR154m. After consideration of the costs of the transaction, the book value of the transferred assets and liabilities, as well as the current earnings of ebase, the discontinued activities will contribute around EUR110m earnings before tax to comdirect 2019 group financial statements. This figure is thus composed of the current earnings of ebase for 2019, as well as the realisation gain from the sale, which will be booked in the third quarter. In 2009, comdirect acquired ebase from the former Commerz Asset Management Holding for a purchase price of EUR24.9m.

Accelerated growth in core business

"With last year's agreement to sell ebase, we have focussed on our core business and strengthened our investment into development and growth," says Arno Walter, CEO of comdirect bank AG. "The pace of our growth has accelerated significantly since then. In the last twelve months, we added more than 260k customers. This shows: comdirect is a growth company."

ebase GmbH now part of FNZ Group

ebase GmbH is now owned by FNZ Group, a London-based financial technology provider. ebase is based in Aschheim near Munich, and employs around 260 people. The company offers brokerage and banking solutions to financial sales companies, insurers, banks and asset managers to help them accumulate assets and invest. ebase has over one million customers and has assets under control of around EUR34bn.

"We worked together with the management to make ebase one of the leading B2B direct banks," said Walter, who also acted as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ebase GmbH until the sale was completed. "ebase will continue to be successful within FNZ Group. We would like to thank the members of staff and the management of ebase for their hard work and commitment as part of the comdirect group, and we wish them every success for the future as part of FNZ Group."

Contacts for this press release
Ullrike Hamer
Tel. +49 (0)41 06 704 1545
Email: ullrike.hamer@comdirect.de
comdirect bank AG, Pascalkehre 15, 25451 Quickborn, Germany

Information for editorial teams
All our press releases are available at www.comdirect.de/presse

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/comdirect or https://twitter.com/Arno_Walter
If you no longer wish to be sent information, please let us know by writing to presse@comdirect.de


16.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 4106/704-0
Fax: + 49 (0) 4106/708-2580
E-mail: ir@comdirect.de
Internet: www.comdirect.de
ISIN: DE0005428007
WKN: 542800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 841821

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841821  16.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 378 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 9,68x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 1 308 M
Chart COMDIRECT BANK AG
Duration : Period :
comdirect bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMDIRECT BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,5  €
Last Close Price 9,28  €
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter P. Arnold Chief Executive Officer
Michael Mandel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martina Palte Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial Officer
Frank Annuscheit Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMDIRECT BANK AG-9.57%1 479
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA18.59%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.56%200 723
