Commerce Bancshares, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

08/02/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on September 23, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per depositary share on the Company’s Series B non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (NASDAQ: CBSHP) payable September 3, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $25.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
