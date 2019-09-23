Come Sure : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as at its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
COME SURE GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
錦 勝 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00794)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD
ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on 23 September 2019, all resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed at the AGM as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019 (the "Notice") were duly passed by the holders (the "Shareholders") of the shares (the "Shares" and each a "Share") of the Company by way of poll. The poll results of the AGM are as follows:
Number of votes cast and
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
approximate percentage of
total number of votes cast
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited consolidated
233,447,500
4,934,000
accounts and reports of the directors and
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
auditors of the Company and its subsidiaries for
the year ended 31 March 2019.
2.
To re-appoint HLM CPA LIMITED as auditors
233,447,500
4,934,000
of the Company and to authorise the Board to
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
fix their remuneration.
Number of votes cast and
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
approximate percentage of
total number of votes cast
For
Against
3.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. CHONG Wa Pan as an
233,447,500
4,934,000
executive Director.
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
(b) To re-elect Mr. CHAU On Ta Yuen as an
233,447,500
4,934,000
independent non-executive Director.
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
(c) To re-elect Mr. LAW Tze Lun as an
233,447,500
4,934,000
independent non-executive Director.
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
(d)
T o a u t h o r i s e t h e B o a r d t o f i x t h e
233,447,500
4,934,000
remuneration of the Directors.
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
4.
To declare a final dividend for the year ended
233,447,500
4,934,000
31 March 2019.
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
233,007,500
5,374,000
allot, issue and deal with additional shares not
(97.75%)
(2.25%)
exceeding 20% of the number of issued Shares
as at the date of passing this resolution.
6.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
233,447,500
4,934,000
repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the
(97.93%)
(2.07%)
number of issued Shares as at the date of
passing this resolution.
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
233,007,500
5,374,000
Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional
(97.75%)
(2.25%)
Shares by an amount not exceeding the amount
of the shares repurchased by the Company.
As more than 50% of the valid votes were cast in favour of each of the above Resolutions at the AGM, all the above Resolutions were duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
Note: The full texts of the Resolutions are set out in the Notice.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 351,172,000, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.
No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM.
Michael M.C. Chan & Co., Certified Public Accountants, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
By Order of the Board
Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited
CHONG Kam Chau
Chairman
Hong Kong, 23 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. CHONG Kam Chau, Mr. CHONG Wa Pan and Mr. CHONG Wa Ching; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHAU On Ta Yuen, Ms. TSUI Pui Man and Mr. LAW Tze Lun.
