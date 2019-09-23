Come Sure : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

Number of votes cast and ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS approximate percentage of total number of votes cast For Against 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. CHONG Wa Pan as an 233,447,500 4,934,000 executive Director. (97.93%) (2.07%) (b) To re-elect Mr. CHAU On Ta Yuen as an 233,447,500 4,934,000 independent non-executive Director. (97.93%) (2.07%) (c) To re-elect Mr. LAW Tze Lun as an 233,447,500 4,934,000 independent non-executive Director. (97.93%) (2.07%) (d) T o a u t h o r i s e t h e B o a r d t o f i x t h e 233,447,500 4,934,000 remuneration of the Directors. (97.93%) (2.07%) 4. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 233,447,500 4,934,000 31 March 2019. (97.93%) (2.07%) 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to 233,007,500 5,374,000 allot, issue and deal with additional shares not (97.75%) (2.25%) exceeding 20% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution. 6. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to 233,447,500 4,934,000 repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the (97.93%) (2.07%) number of issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution. 7. To extend the general mandate granted to the 233,007,500 5,374,000 Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional (97.75%) (2.25%) Shares by an amount not exceeding the amount of the shares repurchased by the Company.

As more than 50% of the valid votes were cast in favour of each of the above Resolutions at the AGM, all the above Resolutions were duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Note: The full texts of the Resolutions are set out in the Notice.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 351,172,000, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM.