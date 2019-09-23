Log in
COME SURE GROUP (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0794)
Come Sure : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

09/23/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as at its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COME SURE GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

錦 勝 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00794)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD

ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on 23 September 2019, all resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed at the AGM as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019 (the "Notice") were duly passed by the holders (the "Shareholders") of the shares (the "Shares" and each a "Share") of the Company by way of poll. The poll results of the AGM are as follows:

Number of votes cast and

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

approximate percentage of

total number of votes cast

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated

233,447,500

4,934,000

accounts and reports of the directors and

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

auditors of the Company and its subsidiaries for

the year ended 31 March 2019.

2.

To re-appoint HLM CPA LIMITED as auditors

233,447,500

4,934,000

of the Company and to authorise the Board to

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

fix their remuneration.

1

Number of votes cast and

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

approximate percentage of

total number of votes cast

For

Against

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. CHONG Wa Pan as an

233,447,500

4,934,000

executive Director.

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. CHAU On Ta Yuen as an

233,447,500

4,934,000

independent non-executive Director.

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

(c) To re-elect Mr. LAW Tze Lun as an

233,447,500

4,934,000

independent non-executive Director.

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

(d)

T o a u t h o r i s e t h e B o a r d t o f i x t h e

233,447,500

4,934,000

remuneration of the Directors.

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

4.

To declare a final dividend for the year ended

233,447,500

4,934,000

31 March 2019.

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

233,007,500

5,374,000

allot, issue and deal with additional shares not

(97.75%)

(2.25%)

exceeding 20% of the number of issued Shares

as at the date of passing this resolution.

6.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

233,447,500

4,934,000

repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the

(97.93%)

(2.07%)

number of issued Shares as at the date of

passing this resolution.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

233,007,500

5,374,000

Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

(97.75%)

(2.25%)

Shares by an amount not exceeding the amount

of the shares repurchased by the Company.

As more than 50% of the valid votes were cast in favour of each of the above Resolutions at the AGM, all the above Resolutions were duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Note: The full texts of the Resolutions are set out in the Notice.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 351,172,000, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM.

2

Michael M.C. Chan & Co., Certified Public Accountants, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By Order of the Board

Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited

CHONG Kam Chau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. CHONG Kam Chau, Mr. CHONG Wa Pan and Mr. CHONG Wa Ching; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHAU On Ta Yuen, Ms. TSUI Pui Man and Mr. LAW Tze Lun.

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:36:05 UTC
