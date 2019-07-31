Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Comerica Incorporated    CMA

COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comerica Bank : Announces Prime Rate Reduction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced it will reduce its prime rate to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent effective tomorrow, August 1, 2019.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $73 billion at June 30, 2019.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-announces-prime-rate-reduction-300894423.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMERICA INCORPORATED
04:35pCOMERICA BANK : Announces Prime Rate Reduction
PR
07/25COMERICA INCORPORATED : Larry S. Reed Hired as Senior Vice President for Communi..
PR
07/24COMERICA INC /NEW/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23COMERICA INCORPORATED : Directors Declare Dividend
PR
07/18COMERICA INCORPORATED : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events..
PU
07/17COMERICA INCORPORATED : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
PR
07/17COMERICA INC /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/17COMERICA INCORPORATED : 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
PU
07/17COMERICA INCORPORATED : 2019 Q2 Quarterly Earnings Presentation
PU
07/05COMERICA BANK : 's California Index Increases
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group