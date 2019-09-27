Log in
Comerica Bank : Statement on VRB Cryptocurrency

09/27/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank is responding to an ongoing brand infringement incident being perpetrated by a group operating across Asia. The group, VRB, purports to have financial backing from Comerica, which is false, in an attempt to draw investment into a cryptocurrency scheme. VRB has held events in Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Japan, going as far as producing actors, some of whom are pretending to be Comerica employees.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Comerica Bank does not have an affiliation with VRB cryptocurrency, and any attempt to represent it as such is false and fabricated. Those involved with VRB cryptocurrency have sought to use the Comerica brand name to lend their operation legitimacy, and individuals attempting to make that association are not Comerica employees.

Our Legal team continues to aggressively pursue takedown of VRB web domains that make reference to Comerica.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-statement-on-vrb-cryptocurrency-300927168.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank


© PRNewswire 2019
