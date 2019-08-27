Comerica Bank :'s Michigan Index Improves

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's Michigan Economic Activity Index increased in June to a level of 117.7. June's reading is 20 points, or 20 percent, above the index cyclical low of 97.9. The index averaged 118.4 points for all of 2018, 0.1 points above the index average for 2017. May's index reading was 117.5.

Comerica Bank's Michigan Economic Activity Index ticked up in June with an improvement in housing starts. Despite the good news in the headline number, most of the components of the Michigan Index are still flat-to-down over the last year. Even with a moderate gain in June, Michigan's housing starts sub-index remains well below its 2017 peak. Nonfarm employment was little changed in June and has shown no momentum this year. Likewise, unemployment insurance claims have trended up gradually since late 2018. House prices are still increasing, but at a reduced rate. Industrial electricity demand improved in June, but remains below the mid-2016 peak. Auto and light truck production improved in June, but was well below its mid-2015 peak. The total state trade index eased in June and is down from early 2018. Hotel occupancy declined for the third consecutive month in June and is well below its mid-2018 peak. State sales tax revenue also declined in June and remains below the peak from August 2018. In short, the components of our Michigan Index show that the state economy is losing momentum. Fortunately for Michigan, U.S. consumer conditions remain healthy. U.S. consumer confidence was strong again in August as interest rates came down. This is a positive combination for auto sales. Business confidence has been challenged by the recent escalation of the U.S./China trade war.

The Michigan Economic Activity Index consists of nine variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, auto assemblies, total trade, hotel occupancy and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

