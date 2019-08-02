Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Comerica Incorporated    CMA

COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/02 03:59:59 pm
67.89 USD   -0.76%
03:41pCOMERICA BANK : 's California Index Up Again
PR
03:36pCOMERICA BANK : 's Michigan Index Flattens
PR
03:31pCOMERICA BANK : 's Texas Index Increases
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comerica Bank :'s Texas Index Increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's Texas Economic Activity Index grew 0.8 percent in May to 139.0. May's index reading is 44 points, or 46 percent, above the index cyclical low of 95.5. The index averaged 134.6 points for all of 2018, 5.7 points above the average for 2017. April's index reading was revised to 137.9.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

The Comerica Bank Texas Economic Activity Index increased for the fifth consecutive month in May, consistent with an ongoing moderate-to-strong GDP expansion for the state in 2019. Recent job growth has accelerated. April and May saw net job gains of around 32,000 for Texas,  noticeably above the average of around 20,000 per month from November through March. For the year ending in May, Texas payrolls were up by 2.4 percent, well ahead of the U.S. average of 1.6 percent. Payroll employment has been a positive for the Texas Index for 20 consecutive months. Other positives in May were unemployment insurance claims (inverted), housing starts, industrial electricity demand, total state trade, hotel occupancy and state sales tax revenues. House prices and the drilling rig count were negative factors in May. Even though oil production remains strong, the Texas rig count has been on a declining trend since peaking at 540 rigs last October. The latest numbers, for the end of July, show a steep decline to 454 rigs. Despite increasing military tension in the Persian Gulf, crude oil prices remain fairly stable in the range of $55 to $60 dollars per barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude. However, concerns about a cooling global economy are weighing on demand forecasts. Manufacturing indicators are in contraction for Europe and parts of Asia.

The Texas Economic Activity Index consists of nine variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, Texas rotary rig count, total trade, hotel occupancy and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Total index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), the largest U.S. commercial bank headquartered in Texas, strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to a local banking center network throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Kerrville, Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

To subscribe to our publications or for questions, contact us at ComericaEcon@comerica.com. Archives are available at http://www.comerica.com/insights. Follow us on Twitter: @Comerica_Econ.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-banks-texas-index-increases-300895797.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMERICA INCORPORATED
03:41pCOMERICA BANK : 's California Index Up Again
PR
03:36pCOMERICA BANK : 's Michigan Index Flattens
PR
03:31pCOMERICA BANK : 's Texas Index Increases
PR
08/01COMERICA INC /NEW/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01COMERICA INCORPORATED : INC /NEW/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
07/31COMERICA BANK : Announces Prime Rate Reduction
PR
07/25COMERICA INCORPORATED : Larry S. Reed Hired as Senior Vice President for Communi..
PR
07/24COMERICA INC /NEW/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23COMERICA INCORPORATED : Directors Declare Dividend
PR
07/18COMERICA INCORPORATED : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group