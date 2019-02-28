Comerica Incorporated : 4Q18 Regulatory Capital Disclosures

COMERICA INCORPORATED REGULATORY CAPITAL DISCLOSURES

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

Table of Contents

Overview 1 Scope of Application 2 Capital Structure 2 Capital Adequacy 3 Risk Management 5 General Credit Risk 6 Counterparty Credit Risk 8 Credit Risk Mitigation 9 Equities Not Subject to Market Risk Rule 9 Interest Rate Risk for Non-Trading Activities 10 Forward-Looking Statements 11 Disclosure Index Appendix A

OVERVIEW Organization

Comerica Incorporated ("Comerica") is a financial services company, incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Comerica has strategically aligned its operations into three major business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management and operates in three primary geographic markets: Texas, California and Michigan, as well as in the states of Arizona and Florida, with select businesses operating in several other states, and in Canada and Mexico. Comerica operates two U.S. banking subsidiaries: Comerica Bank, a Texas banking association, and Comerica Bank and Trust, National Association, a limited purpose trust bank. At December 31, 2018, Comerica had total assets of approximately $70.8 billion, total deposits of approximately $55.6 billion, total loans of approximately $50.2 billion and shareholders' equity of approximately $7.5 billion.

Regulatory Capital Standards and Disclosures

In July 2013, U.S. banking regulators issued a final rule for the U.S. adoption of the Basel III regulatory capital framework ("Basel III")(1). Basel III includes a more stringent definition of capital and has introduced a new common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital requirement; set forth two comprehensive methodologies for calculating risk-weighted assets ("RWA"), a standardized approach and an advanced approach; introduced two new capital buffers, a conservation buffer and a countercyclical buffer (applicable to advanced approaches entities); established a new supplemental leverage ratio (applicable to advanced approaches entities); and set out minimum capital ratios and overall capital adequacy standards. Banking organizations with at least $250 billion in assets or $10 billion of total on-balance sheet foreign exposure are considered advanced approach entities. Neither Comerica nor its banking subsidiaries meet these thresholds, and therefore each are subject to the standardized approach. Basel III became effective for standardized approach entities on January 1, 2015. The minimum required capital conservation buffer increases to 2.5 percent as of January 1, 2019.

Definition of capital

Under Basel III, CET1 capital predominantly includes common shareholders'equity, less certain deductions for goodwill, intangible assets and deferred tax assets that arise from net operating losses and tax credit carry-forwards. Additionally, Comerica has elected to permanently exclude capital in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related to debt securities classified as available-for-sale as well as for defined benefit postretirement plans from CET1 capital, an option available to standardized approach entities under Basel III ("AOCI opt-out election"). Tier 1 capital incrementally includes noncumulative perpetual preferred stock. Tier 2 capital includes Tier 1 capital as well as subordinated debt qualifying as Tier 2 and qualifying allowance for credit losses. The ultimate treatment for certain specific deductions and adjustments is yet to be determined pending the finalization of a proposal by banking regulators to simplify certain aspects of the capital rules. In addition, in December 2018, the federal banking regulators adopted rules that would permit bank holding companies and banks to phase in, for regulatory capital purposes, the day-one impact of the new current expected credit loss accounting rule on retained earnings over a period of three years.

Risk-weighted assets

Comerica computes RWA using the standardized approach. Under the standardized approach, RWA is generally based on supervisory risk-weightings which vary by counterparty type and asset class. Under the Basel III standardized approach, capital is required for credit RWA to cover the risk of unexpected losses due to failure of a customer or counterparty to meet its financial obligations in accordance with contractual terms. If trading assets and liabilities exceed certain thresholds, an entity is also subject to the market risk provisions of Basel III ("market risk rule") and capital is also required for market RWA to cover the risk of losses due to adverse market movements or from position-specific factors.

Disclosures

The qualitative and quantitative disclosures in this report regarding Comerica's capital structure, capital adequacy, risk exposures, RWA and market risk (if applicable) are based on management's current understanding of Basel III and other factors, which may be subject to change as additional clarification and implementation guidance is received from regulators and the interpretation of the rule evolves over time. The disclosures were reviewed and approved in accordance with Comerica's regulatory disclosure policy, which has been approved by Comerica's Board of Directors.

This report should be read in conjunction with Comerica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("2018 Form 10-K"), which includes important information on risk management policies and practices. A disclosure index is provided in Appendix A of this report and specific references have been included herein.

(1)The final U.S. Basel III rules applicable to Comerica and Comerica Bank are codified in 12 C.F.R. Part 217 (Federal Reserve Board).

SCOPE OF APPLICATION

Basis of consolidation

The standardized approach to risk-weighted assets under Basel III applies to Comerica's consolidated financial statements and off-balance sheet exposures. Comerica's basis of consolidation for both financial and regulatory reporting purposes is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Certain of Comerica's equity investments accounted for under either the proportional method, equity method or cost method are neither consolidated nor deducted from regulatory capital under Basel III, but instead are assigned an appropriate risk weight. There are no entities within the Comerica enterprise that are deconsolidated or whose capital is deducted for Basel III.

• For further information regarding Comerica's principles of consolidation, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements on page F-46 of Comerica's 2018 Form 10-K.

Capital in regulated subsidiaries

At December 31, 2018, total capital for each of Comerica's regulated banking subsidiaries, Comerica Bank and Comerica Bank & Trust, National Association, exceeded their respective minimum required regulatory capital amount. Comerica's regulated broker-dealer subsidiary, Comerica Securities, Inc., was also in compliance with minimum net capital requirements at December 31, 2018.

Restrictions on funds and capital transfers

Various federal laws limit borrowings by Comerica and its nonbank subsidiaries from its affiliate insured banking subsidiaries, and also limit various other transactions between Comerica and its nonbank subsidiaries, on the one hand, and Comerica's affiliate insured banking subsidiaries, on the other.

• Refer to "Transactions with Affiliates" in Part I, Item 1 on page 6 of Comerica's 2018 Form 10-K for further information.

There are statutory and regulatory requirements restricting the payment of dividends by subsidiary banks to Comerica, as well as by Comerica to its shareholders.

• For further information, see "Dividends" on page 5 in Part I, Item 1 and Note 20 to the consolidated financial statements on page F-92 of Comerica's 2018 Form 10-K.

Shares of common stock can only be redeemed by Comerica through repurchases.

• For additional information about capital and Comerica's equity repurchase program, see the "Capital" subheading on page F-18 in the "Balance Sheet and Capital Funds Analysis" section of Comerica's 2018 Form 10-K.

The Federal Reserve requires depository institutions to maintain cash reserves with a Federal Reserve Bank.

• See Note 20 to the consolidated financial statements on page F-92 of Comerica's 2018 Form 10-K for further information.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Regulatory capital instruments

Comerica's currently qualifying regulatory capital instruments consist of common stock and subordinated debt. Each share of Comerica's common stock entitles the holder to one vote for the election of directors and for all other matters to be voted on by Comerica's shareholders. Upon a liquidation, dissolution or similar proceeding, the holders of common stock would share proportionally in the residual assets remaining after all claims have been satisfied. Shares of common stock can only be redeemed by Comerica through repurchases.

• For additional information about capital and Comerica's equity repurchase program, see the "Capital" subheading on page F-18 in the "Balance Sheet and Capital Funds Analysis" section of Comerica's 2018 Form 10-K.

Comerica's subordinated debt contains no financial covenants. The subordinated debt is subject to standard events of default, including those related to payment of principal and interest, bankruptcy, insolvency, receivership and other similar actions and compliance with typical legal covenants.

• For further details regarding subordinated debt as of December 31, 2018, see Note 12 to the consolidated financial statements on page F-79 of Comerica's 2018 Form 10-K.

Regulatory capital components

Table 1: Reconciliation of Shareholders' Equity to Total Capital

A reconciliation of total shareholders' equity to CET1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital is presented below.

(in millions)

December 31, 2018

$

1,141 Capital surplus 2,148 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (609) Retained earnings 8,781 Less cost of common stock in treasury (3,954) Total common shareholders' equity/CET1 capital before adjustments and deductions 7,507 Less adjustments and deductions: AOCI-related adjustments (a) (609) Other adjustments and deductions 646 CET1 capital/Tier 1 capital 7,470 Qualifying subordinated debt 685 Allowance for credit losses includable in Tier 2 capital 700 Tier 2 capital 1,385 Total capital (b) $ 8,855 (a) Reflects AOCI opt-out election. (b) On a fully phased-in basis, the transitional adjustments to CET1 capital/Tier 1 capital and total capital are not significant.

Common stock

• Further details about Comerica's regulatory capital can be found in Schedule HC-R to the December 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - Form FR Y-9C.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

Capital adequacy assessment process

Comerica assesses capital adequacy against the risk inherent in the balance sheet, recognizing that unexpected loss is the common denominator of risk and that common equity has the greatest capacity to absorb unexpected loss. Comerica periodically conducts stress tests to evaluate potential impacts to Comerica's forecasted financial condition under various economic scenarios and business conditions. These stress tests are a normal part of Comerica's overall risk management and capital planning process and are part of the forecasting process used by Comerica to conduct enterprise-wide stress tests.