Comerica Incorporated : Bank, Iron Mountain to Host Seventh Annual Shred Day Houston

HOUSTON, March 29, 2019 - Comerica Bank (NYSE: CMA) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) will securely shred sensitive paper documents for free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Comerica Bank's Mangum Banking Center (2201 Mangum Road, Houston 77092).

Shred Day raises awareness about identity theft prevention, the importance of sustainability and hunger in our community.

'We are grateful for our partner Iron Mountain - without them this event would not be possible,' said J. Downey Bridgwater, Comerica Bank's Houston Market President. 'Although the overall fraud incidence rate fell in 2018, the resurgence of higher-impact fraud types suggests that Comerica Bank Shred Day remains a vital resource to Houstonians. Shredding is a safe, easy preventative step that helps ensure personal information remains private.'

All paper from Shred Day Houston will be turned into pulp and recycled after being securely destroyed.

'At Comerica, sustainability and giving back to the communities we serve is a priority,' Bridgwater said. 'Shred Day supports both of those initiatives.'

Comerica Bank also will help shred hunger at the event. The Houston Food Bank will be on-site to collect cash and credit card donations, as well as nonperishable food items.

The public, including business owners and nonprofits, is invited to bring personal or business paper documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. There is no limit to the amount of paper individuals can bring, and there will be special lanes to accommodate large loads. A complete list of Shred Day guidelines and more event details can be found at www.comerica.com/ShredDayHouston.

Since 2013, Shred Day Houston has securely destroyed and recycled more than 753,491 pounds of paper and provided more than 209,942 meals for area residents served by the Houston Food Bank.

Shred Day, a Comerica signature community event also held in the Dallas, Detroit and Phoenix markets, has played an integral role in the bank's corporate sustainability initiative. Corporate Knights recently ranked Comerica, the top-rated U.S. bank, No. 40 on its 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services.



Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management.