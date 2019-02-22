Log in
COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
Comerica Incorporated : Java & Jazz Returns for 19th Year to Showcase Local Musicians

02/22/2019

Jazz and coffee are about to flow freely in Detroit. For the 19th year, Comerica Bank and the Detroit Public Library have once again partnered to present the 'Comerica Java & Jazz: A Coffeehouse Series.' On the third Tuesday of each month from March to July, community members are invited to enjoy the cultural and musical experiences that make Detroit unique.

Attendees at each performance are treated to free coffee, along with the opportunity to enjoy the sounds of Detroit-area artists for a relaxing evening of musical entertainment.

'Comerica Java & Jazz is a tremendous opportunity to showcase some of the world-class local artists we have in Detroit,' said Patricia McCann, Comerica Bank vice president and national civic affairs manager. 'We're happy to continue supporting events like this that bring Detroiters closer to the talented musicians working so hard to make it right here in the city.'

A.J. Funchess, Detroit Public Library assistant director of marketing, said the series offers the chance for Detroiters to experience unique musical acts while connecting with the city's deep musical roots.

'The Java & Jazz series gives local artists a respected platform to perform in a quality venue with an interested and excited audience,' Funchess said. 'Every audience brings an energy that really elevates the performance of the artists, and they're all incredibly excited to be part of this series.'

Funchess also commented on the growth of the series over the years, with more fans discovering new musical favorites through Java & Jazz every year.

'Without Comerica, we wouldn't have a series,' Funchess said. 'They fund everything and help promote it throughout the community. Thanks to Comerica's support, we're able to highlight the amazing and diverse talent we have here in Detroit.'

All concerts in the series are free to attend, an initiative that supports the library's mission.

'The partnership between Comerica and the library has gone on so long because of how well the series supports our mission,' Funchess said. 'Keeping the concerts accessible for the public is important and helps us continue to grow yearly.'

Returning to the series this year are artists Yancy, who will perform on April 16, and Jazz Cycle, performing June 18.

New artists taking to the stage this year include re-known international jazz vocalist, model and actress Kimmie Horne, who will open this year's series on March 19, and Angela Davis who plays May 21.

Another artist returning to the stage is Marcus Elliot, this time leading the Marcus Elliot Trio for the series finale July 16. Elliot previously performed in the series as part of the group Balance.

All performances take place at the Detroit Public Library's Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium, located at 5201 Woodward Ave. For more information, visit www.detroitpubliclibrary.org.

Upcoming 2019 Comerica Java & Jazz performances include:

Date Time Featured Performer
Tuesday, March 19 6 p.m. Kimmie Horne
Tuesday, April 16 6 p.m. Yancyy
Tuesday, May 21 6 p.m. Angela Davis
Tuesday, June 18 6 p.m. Jazz Cycle
Tuesday, July 16 6 p.m. Marcus Elliot Trio

Disclaimer

Comerica Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 15:30:09 UTC
