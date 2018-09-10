Log in
COMERICA INCORPORATED (CMA)

COMERICA INCORPORATED (CMA)
09/10 09:37:50 pm
97.1 USD   -0.19%
Comerica Incorporated : Kevin J. Williams Joins Comerica Bank as Senior Vice President and Group Manager

09/10/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

SAN JOSE, Sept.10, 2018/ -- Comerica Bank today announced that Kevin J. Williams has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Group Manager overseeing the Fresno/Central Valley region. In this role, Williams is responsible for the strategic development and growth of the Middle Market banking initiatives.

Williams has more than 20 years of banking experience in the Fresno area both in commercial lending to mid-size companies and all aspects of community banking. In his most recent role, Williams worked for BBVA Compass Bank and opened the bank's commercial lending office in Fresno. Prior to that, Williams served in leadership positions at Security First Bank, Premier Valley Bank and Bank of America.

'Serving the Fresno and greater Central Valley market is extremely important to Comerica and we are excited to have Kevin join our team,' said Michael A. Silva, Comerica Bank Executive Vice President, Northern California. 'With his broad-based experience and strong relationships in the community, we believe he's the right person to lead our commercial banking team in the region.'

In addition to his banking career, Williams has been involved in various non-profits and community initiatives. He currently serves on the board of the Children's Hospital Central California's Foundation. He also serves on the board of the Central California Blood Center, Fresno Business Council and serves as a volunteer chief financial officer for the non-profit Tree Fresno.

Williams earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from California State University, Fresno, Sid Craig School of Business.

Williams lives in Fresno with his wife, Stacey, a teacher at Edison Computech and two children. Williams' son Cuyler is in sixth grade and daughter Carter is a freshman in high school. Carter is an accomplished harpist and has won an international competition as well as numerous other awards.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) Comerica Bank, with locations in the key California markets of San Francisco and the East Bay, San Jose, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Fresno, Sacramento, Santa Cruz/Monterey, and the Inland Empire, is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA). Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned into three major business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships and helping businesses and people be successful.

Comerica Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 18:51:04 UTC
