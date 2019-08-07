Comerica Incorporated : Monica L. Martinez Named Among Nation's Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's Senior Vice President of External Affairs – Michigan Market and National Director of Hispanic Business Development Monica L. Martinez has been named one of the nation's "50 Most Powerful Latinas" in 2019 by the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) in partnership with Fortune Magazine.

Martinez was selected based on the following criteria: size and importance of the woman's business in the global economy, health and direction of the business, arc of the woman's career—résumé and runway ahead—and social and cultural influence.

"It's an honor to be recognized amongst these talented and outstanding Latina business leaders," said Martinez. "They are trailblazers changing norms, influencing positive change, and inspiring the next generation of future leaders. It's a privilege to represent our Comerica team as we strive to build strong relationships with business owners, entrepreneurs, customers and philanthropic partners to help our communities flourish."

Nationally, Martinez oversees the bank's Hispanic business development and diversity. In Michigan, she manages corporate contributions and external community reinvestment functions for the statewide market. In her role as national director of Hispanic business development, she nurtures relationships with key community stakeholders nationwide while serving as a spokesperson for the bank. Her charitable contributions and CRA responsibilities in Michigan include: philanthropic giving, day-to-day program management, sponsorship programs, financial education and supporting non-traditional lending in Michigan. Martinez serves as the president of the Comerica Foundation.

Martinez is bilingual, and her fluency in Spanish and English helps in her commitment to growing business relationships and outreach opportunities. She holds a bachelor's degree in International Business from Eastern Michigan University. For her graduate work, she studied Interdisciplinary Technology with a concentration in Business Management at Eastern Michigan University. She has earned certifications in Non-Profit Management from Duke University and Corporate Community Relations Management from Boston College. Martinez is a graduate of the prestigious SMU Management program and is certified in Diversity Management from Cornell University. Martinez serves in a leadership capacity on several non-profit boards including, the Michigan Hispanic Chamber, SER Jobs for Progress National, New Detroit and the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition.

Over the past year, Martinez has received the following recognitions and honors:

Latino Leaders Magazine : 101 most influential Hispanics in the nation.

: 101 most influential Hispanics in the nation. Governors Hispanic/Latino Commission committee : Top 50 Hispanic Women in Michigan .

: Top 50 Hispanic Women in . Walkers Legacy : Detroit Power 15 Women.

: Detroit Power 15 Women. Alternatives for Girls : Role Model Award.

: Role Model Award. DBusiness magazine: "Powered by Women" list as one of the most influential women in Michigan .

To commemorate the announcement, ALPFA will host a special recognition summit October 3 in Jersey City, N.J.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comericas-monica-l-martinez-named-among-nations-top-50-most-powerful-latinas-300898277.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated