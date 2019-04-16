Comerica Incorporated : News Release

The first quarter 2019 provision for income taxes was reduced by $11 million due to discrete tax benefits from employee stock transactions. The tax benefits provided the Corporation an opportunity to reposition approximately $1 billion of lower-yieldingtreasurysecurities,resultinginan$8millionloss.Thisrepositioningofthesecuritiesportfoliowillincrease interest income by approximately $1 million per quarter. The following table includes items used to arrive at adjusted net income in the Adjusted Financial Results (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures).

1st Qtr '19 4th Qtr '18 1st Qtr '18 (in millions, except per share data) Amount Per Amount Per Amount Per Share Share Share Securities repositioning, net of tax $ 6 $ 0.04 $ - $ - $ - $ - Restructuring charges, net of tax - - 11 0.07 12 0.07 Discrete tax items (11) (0.07) - - (22) (0.12)

First Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018 Overview

The commentary below discusses noninterest income and noninterest expenses on an adjusted basis, which includes certain adjustments management considers helpful to facilitate trend analysis. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Average total loans increased $845 million to $49.7 billion.

•Primarily reflected increases in National Dealer Services, Energy and general Middle Market, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in Mortgage Banker Finance.

•Loan yields increased 17 basis points to 5.07 percent, primarily reflecting increases inshort-term rates. Average total deposits decreased $1.7 billion to $54.0 billion.

•The $1.7 billion decline innoninterest-bearing deposits was driven by seasonality.

•Interest-bearingdeposits were stable and costs increased 16 basis points to 78 basis points with continued management of deposit pricing to attract and retain customers.

•The decrease in average total deposits primarily reflected declines in general Middle Market, Corporate Banking and Wealth Management as well as Technology and Life Sciences.

•Period end total deposit balances decreased $1.5 billion, including a $1.2 billion decrease due to the timing of government card program funding by the U.S. Treasury.

Net interest income decreased $8 million to $606 million.

•Primarily reflected two fewer days in first quarter 2019 and lower averageshort-term investment balances, partially offset by an $11 million net benefit from higher interest rates as well as an increase in average loans.

•The net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.79 percent, mostly due to the net benefit from higher interest rates and a decrease inlower-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank.

Provision for credit losses decreased to a benefit of $13 million.

•Netcredit-relatedcharge-offs were $11 million, or 0.08 percent of average loans.

•The allowance for loan losses decreased $24 million to $647 million, or 1.29 percent of total loans. Adjusted noninterest income decreased $4 million to $246 million.

•Reflected a $2 million decrease in fiduciary income and smaller seasonal decreases in othercustomer-driven categories.

Adjusted noninterest expenses were relatively stable at $433 million.

•Reflected a $15 million increase in salaries and benefits expense due to annualshare-based compensation and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes, partially offset by a decrease in executive incentive expense and the impact of two fewer days in the first quarter.

•Also reflected decreases of $4 million in legal expense (recoveries), $3 million in advertising expense (seasonal), $3 million in pension costs (2019 discount rate adjustment) and smaller decreases in other categories.

Provision for income taxes decreased $5 million to $85 million.

•Reflected an $11 million increase in discrete tax benefits from employee stock transactions, partially offset by higherpre-tax earnings.