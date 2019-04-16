Log in
COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/16 04:01:29 pm
79.39 USD   +0.56%
04:38pCOMERICA INCORPORATED : News Release
PU
06:39aCOMERICA INCORPORATED : Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
PR
06:38aCOMERICA INCORPORATED : 2019 Q1 News Release
PU
Comerica Incorporated : News Release

04/16/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

Dallas, TX/April 16, 2019

FIRST QUARTER 2019 NET INCOME OF $339 MILLION, $2.11 PER SHARE

Average Loans Grew $845 Million Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

Expense Discipline, Strong Credit Quality and Capital Management

Drove Return on Common Shareholders' Equity to 18 Percent

"First quarter results were solid and this year is off to a good start," said Ralph W. Babb, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. "Earnings per share increased 12 percent over fourth quarter and 33 percent over first quarter last year. Our results demonstrate our ability to drive broad-based loan growth, while carefully managing loan and deposit pricing as well as maintaining favorable credit metrics and controlling expenses. We continued our share buyback program, repurchasing 5.1 million shares. Altogether, this drove our ROE above 18 percent for the quarter."

(dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)

1st Qtr '19

4th Qtr '18

1st Qtr '18

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net interest income

$

606

$

614

$

549

Provision for credit losses

(13)

16

12

Noninterest income (a)

238

250

244

Noninterest expenses (a)

433

448

446

Pre-tax income

424

400

335

Provision for income taxes

85

90

54

Net income

$

339

$

310

$

281

Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.11

$

1.88

$

1.59

Efficiency ratio (b)

50.81%

51.93%

56.33%

Net interest margin

3.79

3.70

3.41

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c)

10.78

11.14

11.98

Common equity ratio

10.48

10.60

11.06

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS (d)

Net interest income

Provision for credit losses

Noninterest income (a)

Noninterest expenses (a)

Pre-tax income

Provision for income taxes

Net income

Diluted earnings per common share Efficiency ratio (b)

$

606

$

614

$

549

(13)

16

12

246

250

244

433

434

430

432

414

351

98

93

80

$

334

$

321

$

271

$

2.08

$

1.95

$

1.54

50.81%

50.25%

54.32%

(a)Noninterest income included gains (losses) from deferred compensation plans of $2 million, $(7) million and $1 million for first quarter 2019, fourth quarter 2018 and first quarter 2018, respectively. Offsetting amounts included in noninterest expenses for the same periods.

(b)Noninterest expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and a derivative contract tied to the conversion rate of Visa Class B shares.

(c)March 31, 2019 ratio is estimated.

(d)Financial results presented on an adjusted basis to facilitate trend analysis. See Reconciliation ofNon-GAAP Financial Measures.

The first quarter 2019 provision for income taxes was reduced by $11 million due to discrete tax benefits from employee stock transactions. The tax benefits provided the Corporation an opportunity to reposition approximately $1 billion of lower-yieldingtreasurysecurities,resultinginan$8millionloss.Thisrepositioningofthesecuritiesportfoliowillincrease interest income by approximately $1 million per quarter. The following table includes items used to arrive at adjusted net income in the Adjusted Financial Results (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures).

1st Qtr '19

4th Qtr '18

1st Qtr '18

(in millions, except per share data)

Amount

Per

Amount

Per

Amount

Per

Share

Share

Share

Securities repositioning, net of tax

$

6

$ 0.04

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Restructuring charges, net of tax

-

-

11

0.07

12

0.07

Discrete tax items

(11)

(0.07)

-

-

(22)

(0.12)

First Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018 Overview

The commentary below discusses noninterest income and noninterest expenses on an adjusted basis, which includes certain adjustments management considers helpful to facilitate trend analysis. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Average total loans increased $845 million to $49.7 billion.

Primarily reflected increases in National Dealer Services, Energy and general Middle Market, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in Mortgage Banker Finance.

Loan yields increased 17 basis points to 5.07 percent, primarily reflecting increases inshort-term rates. Average total deposits decreased $1.7 billion to $54.0 billion.

The $1.7 billion decline innoninterest-bearing deposits was driven by seasonality.

Interest-bearingdeposits were stable and costs increased 16 basis points to 78 basis points with continued management of deposit pricing to attract and retain customers.

The decrease in average total deposits primarily reflected declines in general Middle Market, Corporate Banking and Wealth Management as well as Technology and Life Sciences.

Period end total deposit balances decreased $1.5 billion, including a $1.2 billion decrease due to the timing of government card program funding by the U.S. Treasury.

Net interest income decreased $8 million to $606 million.

Primarily reflected two fewer days in first quarter 2019 and lower averageshort-term investment balances, partially offset by an $11 million net benefit from higher interest rates as well as an increase in average loans.

The net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.79 percent, mostly due to the net benefit from higher interest rates and a decrease inlower-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank.

Provision for credit losses decreased to a benefit of $13 million.

Netcredit-relatedcharge-offs were $11 million, or 0.08 percent of average loans.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $24 million to $647 million, or 1.29 percent of total loans. Adjusted noninterest income decreased $4 million to $246 million.

Reflected a $2 million decrease in fiduciary income and smaller seasonal decreases in othercustomer-driven categories.

Adjusted noninterest expenses were relatively stable at $433 million.

Reflected a $15 million increase in salaries and benefits expense due to annualshare-based compensation and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes, partially offset by a decrease in executive incentive expense and the impact of two fewer days in the first quarter.

Also reflected decreases of $4 million in legal expense (recoveries), $3 million in advertising expense (seasonal), $3 million in pension costs (2019 discount rate adjustment) and smaller decreases in other categories.

Provision for income taxes decreased $5 million to $85 million.

Reflected an $11 million increase in discrete tax benefits from employee stock transactions, partially offset by higherpre-tax earnings.

2

Capital position remained solid at March 31, 2019.

Returned a total of $530 million to shareholders, including dividends and the repurchase of $425 million of common stock (5.1 million shares) under the share repurchase program.

Increased the dividend 12 percent to 67 cents per share.

First Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2018

The commentary below discusses noninterest income and noninterest expenses on an adjusted basis, which includes certain adjustments management considers helpful to facilitate trend analysis. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Average total loans increased $1.3 billion.

Reflected increases in Equity Fund Services, National Dealer Services and Energy, partially offset by a decrease in Wealth Management.

Loan yields increased 81 basis points, primarily reflecting increases inshort-term interest rates.

Average total deposits decreased $2.1 billion.

Noninterest-bearingdeposits decreased $3.0 billion, partially offset by a $903 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily the result of a mix shift to interest-bearing deposits and customers utilizing their deposits to fund growth, acquisitions and capital expenditures as well as choosing other investment options.

Interest-bearingdeposit costs increased 53 basis points.

The decrease in average total deposits primarily reflected declines in general Middle Market (driven by a decrease in Municipalities), Corporate Banking and Retail Banking.

Net interest income increased $57 million.

Primarily due to a net benefit from higher interest rates and an increase in average loan balances, partially offset by the impact of lower averageshort-term investment balances and higher average debt.

Provision for credit losses decreased $25 million.

Reflected a $314 million decline in total criticized loans, including a $135 million decrease in nonaccrual loans. Adjusted noninterest income increased $2 million.

Reflected increases of $4 million each in syndication agent fees and card fees, partially offset by decreases of $3 million each in service charges on deposit accounts and fiduciary income.

Adjusted noninterest expenses increased $3 million.

Reflected a $10 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by an $8 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense.

The increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily due to an increase intechnology-related labor costs and the impact of merit increases.

Provision for income taxes increased $31 million.

Reflected higherpre-tax earnings and a decrease in discrete tax benefits, primarily from employee stock transactions.

3

Net Interest Income

(dollar amounts in millions)

1st Qtr '19

4th Qtr '18

1st Qtr '18

Net interest income

$

606

$

614

$

549

Net interest margin

3.79%

3.70%

3.41%

Selected average balances:

Total earning assets

$

64,618

$

65,661

$

65,012

Total loans

49,677

48,832

48,421

Total investment securities

11,955

11,773

11,911

Federal Reserve Bank deposits

2,642

4,754

4,315

Total deposits

53,996

55,729

56,090

Total noninterest-bearing deposits

26,872

28,600

29,869

Medium- and long-term debt

6,694

6,420

5,192

Netinterestincomedecreased$8million,andnetinterestmarginincreased9basispointsinfirstquarter2019compared to fourth quarter 2018.

The net increase from higher rates was $11 million or 6 basis points, reflecting interest benefits to loans (+$21 million, +13 basis points), securities (+$1 million, +1 basis point) andshort-term investments (+$1 million, +1 basis point), partially offset by higher costs on deposits (-$10 million, -7 basis points) and debt (-$2 million, -2 basis points).

Other significant factors included the impact of two fewer days in the quarter(-$12 million), a reduction in lower- yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank (-$12 million, +4 basis points), higher average loan balances (+$10 million, +2 basis points), higher average debt from a first quarter 2019 issuance (-$3 million, -2 basis points) and a loan mix shift (-$2 million, -1 basis point).

4

Credit Quality

"Creditqualityremainedstronginthefirstquarter,"saidBabb."Bothnetcharge-offsandnonperformingassetsremained low at 8 basis points and 40 basis points, respectively. Total criticized loans increased slightly from a record low level and represented only 3.6 percent of total loans as of quarter end. Sustained strong performance of the overall portfolio as well as continued solid economic conditions across our geography and within industry exposures resulted in a small release in the reserve and a reserve ratio of 1.29 percent. We remain vigilant, closely monitoring our portfolio for signs of stress; however, at this point, we are not seeing any concerning trends."

(dollar amounts in millions)

1st Qtr '19

4th Qtr '18

1st Qtr '18

Credit-relatedcharge-offs

$

20

$

21

$

37

Recoveries

9

10

9

Net credit-relatedcharge-offs

11

11

28

Net credit-relatedcharge-offs/Average total loans

0.08%

0.09%

0.23%

Provision for credit losses

$

(13)

$

16

$

12

Nonperforming loans

198

229

334

Nonperforming assets (NPAs)

199

230

339

NPAs/Total loans and foreclosed property

0.40%

0.46%

0.69%

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

$

24

$

16

$

36

Allowance for loan losses

647

671

698

Allowance for credit losses on lending-related commitments (a)

30

30

40

Total allowance for credit losses

677

701

738

Allowance for loan losses/Period-end total loans

1.29%

1.34%

1.42%

Allowance for loan losses/Nonperforming loans

3.3x

2.9x

2.1x

(a)Included in accrued expenses and other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $24 million to $647 million at March 31, 2019, or 1.29 percent of total loans, reflecting sustained strong credit quality performance.

Criticized loans increased $258 million to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019, compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2018. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans were 3.6 percent at March 31, 2019, compared to 3.1 percent atDecember 31,2018.CriticizedloansaregenerallyconsistentwiththeSpecialMention,SubstandardandDoubtful categories defined by regulatory authorities.

Nonperforming assets decreased $31 million to $199 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $230 million at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and foreclosed property decreased to 0.40 percent at March 31, 2019, compared to 0.46 percent at December 31, 2018.

5

