Comerica Incorporated : News Release

FIRST QUARTER 2019 NET INCOME OF $339 MILLION, $2.11 PER SHARE
Average Loans Grew $845 Million Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018
Expense Discipline, Strong Credit Quality and Capital Management
Drove Return on Common Shareholders' Equity to 18 Percent
"First quarter results were solid and this year is off to a good start," said Ralph W. Babb, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. "Earnings per share increased 12 percent over fourth quarter and 33 percent over first quarter last year. Our results demonstrate our ability to drive broad-based loan growth, while carefully managing loan and deposit pricing as well as maintaining favorable credit metrics and controlling expenses. We continued our share buyback program, repurchasing 5.1 million shares. Altogether, this drove our ROE above 18 percent for the quarter."
(dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)
1st Qtr '19
4th Qtr '18
1st Qtr '18
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net interest income
$
606
$
614
$
549
Provision for credit losses
(13)
16
12
Noninterest income (a)
238
250
244
Noninterest expenses (a)
433
448
446
Pre-tax income
424
400
335
Provision for income taxes
85
90
54
Net income
$
339
$
310
$
281
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.11
$
1.88
$
1.59
Efficiency ratio (b)
50.81%
51.93%
56.33%
Net interest margin
3.79
3.70
3.41
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c)
10.78
11.14
11.98
Common equity ratio
10.48
10.60
11.06
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS (d)
Net interest income
Provision for credit losses
Noninterest income (a)
Noninterest expenses (a)
Pre-tax income
Provision for income taxes
Net income
Diluted earnings per common share Efficiency ratio (b)
$
606
$
614
$
549
(13)
16
12
246
250
244
433
434
430
432
414
351
98
93
80
$
334
$
321
$
271
$
2.08
$
1.95
$
1.54
50.81%
50.25%
54.32%
(a)Noninterest income included gains (losses) from deferred compensation plans of $2 million, $(7) million and $1 million for first quarter 2019, fourth quarter 2018 and first quarter 2018, respectively. Offsetting amounts included in noninterest expenses for the same periods.
(b)Noninterest expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and a derivative contract tied to the conversion rate of Visa Class B shares.
(c)March 31, 2019 ratio is estimated.
(d)Financial results presented on an adjusted basis to facilitate trend analysis. See Reconciliation ofNon-GAAP Financial Measures.
The first quarter 2019 provision for income taxes was reduced by $11 million due to discrete tax benefits from employee stock transactions. The tax benefits provided the Corporation an opportunity to reposition approximately $1 billion of lower-yieldingtreasurysecurities,resultinginan$8millionloss.Thisrepositioningofthesecuritiesportfoliowillincrease interest income by approximately $1 million per quarter. The following table includes items used to arrive at adjusted net income in the Adjusted Financial Results (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures).
1st Qtr '19
4th Qtr '18
1st Qtr '18
(in millions, except per share data)
Amount
Per
Amount
Per
Amount
Per
Share
Share
Share
Securities repositioning, net of tax
$
6
$ 0.04
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Restructuring charges, net of tax
-
-
11
0.07
12
0.07
Discrete tax items
(11)
(0.07)
-
-
(22)
(0.12)
First Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018 Overview
The commentary below discusses noninterest income and noninterest expenses on an adjusted basis, which includes certain adjustments management considers helpful to facilitate trend analysis. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Average total loans increased $845 million to $49.7 billion.
•Primarily reflected increases in National Dealer Services, Energy and general Middle Market, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in Mortgage Banker Finance.
•Loan yields increased 17 basis points to 5.07 percent, primarily reflecting increases inshort-term rates. Average total deposits decreased $1.7 billion to $54.0 billion.
•The $1.7 billion decline innoninterest-bearing deposits was driven by seasonality.
•Interest-bearingdeposits were stable and costs increased 16 basis points to 78 basis points with continued management of deposit pricing to attract and retain customers.
•The decrease in average total deposits primarily reflected declines in general Middle Market, Corporate Banking and Wealth Management as well as Technology and Life Sciences.
•Period end total deposit balances decreased $1.5 billion, including a $1.2 billion decrease due to the timing of government card program funding by the U.S. Treasury.
Net interest income decreased $8 million to $606 million.
•Primarily reflected two fewer days in first quarter 2019 and lower averageshort-term investment balances, partially offset by an $11 million net benefit from higher interest rates as well as an increase in average loans.
•The net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.79 percent, mostly due to the net benefit from higher interest rates and a decrease inlower-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank.
Provision for credit losses decreased to a benefit of $13 million.
•Netcredit-relatedcharge-offs were $11 million, or 0.08 percent of average loans.
•The allowance for loan losses decreased $24 million to $647 million, or 1.29 percent of total loans. Adjusted noninterest income decreased $4 million to $246 million.
•Reflected a $2 million decrease in fiduciary income and smaller seasonal decreases in othercustomer-driven categories.
Adjusted noninterest expenses were relatively stable at $433 million.
•Reflected a $15 million increase in salaries and benefits expense due to annualshare-based compensation and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes, partially offset by a decrease in executive incentive expense and the impact of two fewer days in the first quarter.
•Also reflected decreases of $4 million in legal expense (recoveries), $3 million in advertising expense (seasonal), $3 million in pension costs (2019 discount rate adjustment) and smaller decreases in other categories.
Provision for income taxes decreased $5 million to $85 million.
•Reflected an $11 million increase in discrete tax benefits from employee stock transactions, partially offset by higherpre-tax earnings.
2
Capital position remained solid at March 31, 2019.
•Returned a total of $530 million to shareholders, including dividends and the repurchase of $425 million of common stock (5.1 million shares) under the share repurchase program.
•Increased the dividend 12 percent to 67 cents per share.
First Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2018
The commentary below discusses noninterest income and noninterest expenses on an adjusted basis, which includes certain adjustments management considers helpful to facilitate trend analysis. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Average total loans increased $1.3 billion.
•Reflected increases in Equity Fund Services, National Dealer Services and Energy, partially offset by a decrease in Wealth Management.
•Noninterest-bearingdeposits decreased $3.0 billion, partially offset by a $903 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily the result of a mix shift to interest-bearing deposits and customers utilizing their deposits to fund growth, acquisitions and capital expenditures as well as choosing other investment options.
•The decrease in average total deposits primarily reflected declines in general Middle Market (driven by a decrease in Municipalities), Corporate Banking and Retail Banking.
Net interest income increased $57 million.
•Primarily due to a net benefit from higher interest rates and an increase in average loan balances, partially offset by the impact of lower averageshort-term investment balances and higher average debt.
Provision for credit losses decreased $25 million.
•Reflected a $314 million decline in total criticized loans, including a $135 million decrease in nonaccrual loans. Adjusted noninterest income increased $2 million.
•Reflected increases of $4 million each in syndication agent fees and card fees, partially offset by decreases of $3 million each in service charges on deposit accounts and fiduciary income.
•Reflected a $10 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by an $8 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense.
•The increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily due to an increase intechnology-related labor costs and the impact of merit increases.
Provision for income taxes increased $31 million.
•Reflected higherpre-tax earnings and a decrease in discrete tax benefits, primarily from employee stock transactions.
3
Net Interest Income
(dollar amounts in millions)
1st Qtr '19
4th Qtr '18
1st Qtr '18
Net interest income
$
606
$
614
$
549
Net interest margin
3.79%
3.70%
3.41%
Selected average balances:
Total earning assets
$
64,618
$
65,661
$
65,012
Total loans
49,677
48,832
48,421
Total investment securities
11,955
11,773
11,911
Federal Reserve Bank deposits
2,642
4,754
4,315
Total deposits
53,996
55,729
56,090
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
26,872
28,600
29,869
Medium- and long-term debt
6,694
6,420
5,192
Netinterestincomedecreased$8million,andnetinterestmarginincreased9basispointsinfirstquarter2019compared to fourth quarter 2018.
•The net increase from higher rates was $11 million or 6 basis points, reflecting interest benefits to loans (+$21 million, +13 basis points), securities (+$1 million, +1 basis point) andshort-term investments (+$1 million, +1 basis point), partially offset by higher costs on deposits (-$10 million, -7 basis points) and debt (-$2 million, -2 basis points).
•Other significant factors included the impact of two fewer days in the quarter(-$12 million), a reduction in lower- yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank (-$12 million, +4 basis points), higher average loan balances (+$10 million, +2 basis points), higher average debt from a first quarter 2019 issuance (-$3 million, -2 basis points) and a loan mix shift (-$2 million, -1 basis point).
4
Credit Quality
"Creditqualityremainedstronginthefirstquarter,"saidBabb."Bothnetcharge-offsandnonperformingassetsremained low at 8 basis points and 40 basis points, respectively. Total criticized loans increased slightly from a record low level and represented only 3.6 percent of total loans as of quarter end. Sustained strong performance of the overall portfolio as well as continued solid economic conditions across our geography and within industry exposures resulted in a small release in the reserve and a reserve ratio of 1.29 percent. We remain vigilant, closely monitoring our portfolio for signs of stress; however, at this point, we are not seeing any concerning trends."
(dollar amounts in millions)
1st Qtr '19
4th Qtr '18
1st Qtr '18
Credit-relatedcharge-offs
$
20
$
21
$
37
Recoveries
9
10
9
Net credit-relatedcharge-offs
11
11
28
Net credit-relatedcharge-offs/Average total loans
0.08%
0.09%
0.23%
Provision for credit losses
$
(13)
$
16
$
12
Nonperforming loans
198
229
334
Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
199
230
339
NPAs/Total loans and foreclosed property
0.40%
0.46%
0.69%
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
$
24
$
16
$
36
Allowance for loan losses
647
671
698
Allowance for credit losses on lending-related commitments (a)
30
30
40
Total allowance for credit losses
677
701
738
Allowance for loan losses/Period-end total loans
1.29%
1.34%
1.42%
Allowance for loan losses/Nonperforming loans
3.3x
2.9x
2.1x
(a)Included in accrued expenses and other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
•The allowance for loan losses decreased $24 million to $647 million at March 31, 2019, or 1.29 percent of total loans, reflecting sustained strong credit quality performance.
•Criticized loans increased $258 million to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019, compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2018. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans were 3.6 percent at March 31, 2019, compared to 3.1 percent atDecember 31,2018.CriticizedloansaregenerallyconsistentwiththeSpecialMention,SubstandardandDoubtful categories defined by regulatory authorities.
•Nonperforming assets decreased $31 million to $199 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $230 million at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and foreclosed property decreased to 0.40 percent at March 31, 2019, compared to 0.46 percent at December 31, 2018.