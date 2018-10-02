Comerica Incorporated : Promotes Corey Bailey to Texas Market Chief Credit Officer, Divisional Credit Administration Officer

DALLAS, October 2, 2018 - Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced today that Corey Bailey has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer and Divisional Credit Administration Officer for the Texas Market.

In this role, Bailey will support Middle Market Texas, Energy and U.S. Banking. He will report to Anthony Mrocko, Executive Vice President, Credit Risk Management and Decisioning.

Bailey, who began his career at Comerica more than 20 years ago as a credit analyst, most recently served as the Group Manager for Middle Market Banking in Texas. During his Comerica tenure, he has held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility and scope, primarily in Credit and Middle Market Banking.

Bailey earned his Bachelor's degree in finance from Baylor University.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $72.0 billion at June 30, 2018.