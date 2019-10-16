Log in
Comerica Incorporated : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

10/16/2019 | 06:47am EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today has reported its third quarter 2019 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the third quarter 2019 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:

DATE:


Wednesday, October 16, 2019




TIME:


7 a.m. (Central Time)




PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:


(800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261

(Event ID No. 9596359)




WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:


The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings
presentation will be available on the Investor Relations
Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.




REPLAY INFORMATION:


A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected
to be available approximately one hour after the live
webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and
Events page on www.comerica.com.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-reports-third-quarter-2019-earnings-results-300939546.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
