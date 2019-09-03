Comerica Incorporated : To Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today announced that it will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019



TIME: 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)



PRESENTING: Curt C. Farmer, President and Chief Executive Officer



ATTENDING: Muneera S. Carr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Peter L. Sefzik, Executive Vice President, Business Bank

Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live presentation on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

