Comerica Incorporated : to Temporarily Close Ann Arbor Stadium-Pauline Banking Center in Response to Novel Coronavirus

DETROIT, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has announced proactive measures to safeguard its customers and colleagues in response to concerns regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Comerica will temporarily close its Stadium-Pauline banking center in Ann Arbor located at 1969 W. Stadium.

"To ensure the health and well-being of our customers, colleagues and community, we enacted our protocol to thoroughly sanitize our banking center," said Mike Aust, Executive Vice President, Retail Bank. "Our banking centers provide vital resources to our communities, and we are working to make sure that we maintain the safety and meet the needs of those we serve."

Comerica customers facing hardship related to the Novel Coronavirus are encouraged to call (888) 444-9876 and discuss banking needs with a trained specialist. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Comerica customers can visit www.comerica.com to find the nearest banking center location. Additional convenient options to help you manage your banking needs are available, including ATMs, Banker Connect interactive teller machines, Mobile/Web Banking, or by simply calling (888) 444-9876.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-to-temporarily-close-ann-arbor-stadium-pauline-banking-center-in-response-to-novel-coronavirus-301025719.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated