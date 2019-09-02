Log in
Comerica Incorporated : to Temporarily Close Palm Beach County Banking Centers, Offices in Wake of Hurricane Dorian

0
09/02/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has announced precautionary measures to safeguard its customers and colleagues. Beginning September 3, Comerica will temporarily close its Palm Beach County banking centers and offices in Florida, including the following:

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

"Our chief concern is for the safety of our customers and colleagues as they brace for Hurricane Dorian in Florida," said Patty Nobles, Florida Market President.  "Therefore, we made the decision to close five Comerica banking centers and offices to allow our colleagues to join their families and finish preparations. Our emergency response teams are closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian and we will reopen our Palm Beach County banking centers and offices as soon as it's safe to do so. As of now, our Naples and Fort Lauderdale locations will be open to serve customers on Tuesday."

Comerica customers needing assistance during the shutdown can call the Comerica Contact Center and online and mobile banking will remain available until it is safe for the banking centers and offices to reopen.

Customers also are encouraged to visit Comerica's social media channels – Facebook and Twitter – for updates.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-to-temporarily-close-palm-beach-county-banking-centers-offices-in-wake-of-hurricane-dorian-300910335.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
