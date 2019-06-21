Comet Group: CEO leaves the company, Chairman Heinz Kundert takes over as CEO on an interim basis

René Lenggenhager, CEO of Comet Group, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons and take on a new challenge. The Board of Directors respects his decision and would like to thank him for the enormous commitment he has shown since he took office in May 2017.

Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will assume responsibility for the Executive Committee with immediate effect as CEO on an interim basis until a successor can be appointed. During this time, Patrick Jany will assume the role of the independent Lead Director on the Board of Directors. The search for a new CEO will start immediately.

Prisca Hafner, CHRO of Comet Group, has also decided to leave the company. Eric Dubuis will take over her CHRO duties on an interim basis alongside his existing responsibilities as CIO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Prisca Hafner for her valuable contribution over the last year and a half.

"We will take advantage of the change in leadership to concentrate our efforts on shaping the future," said Heinz Kundert, Chairman and CEO on an interim basis. "I have familiarized myself thoroughly with the company over the last few weeks and see significant potential. I look forward to preparing the company for a new era of growth."

As expected, Comet Group's business performance in the first half of the year will show no improvement compared with the second half of 2018 due to the ongoing weak demand in the semiconductor market. Comet is not anticipating any significant short-term revival in the market environment, but the underlying growth drivers resulting from the ongoing digitalization process remain intact.

Publication of half-year report on August 15, 2019

The detailed half-year results will be published on August 15, 2019, and presented at the media and analyst conference in Zurich at 10.00 a.m. (CEST) on the same day. A teleconference will also be held in English at 4.15 p.m. (CEST) on August 15, 2019.

Investor Day on November 21, 2019

Comet Group invites you to its Investor Day in Flamatt on November 21, 2019, where the company will present the details of its strategy.

Contact

Ines Najorka

Corporate Communications

T +41 31 744 99 96

ines.najorka@comet.ch

Company calendar

August 15, 2019 Publication of half-year report

November 21, 2019 Investor Day

Comet Group

Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on the X-ray, radio frequency and ebeam businesses. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable customers in numerous industries to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions under the Comet, Yxlon and ebeam brands are in demand for applications such as non-destructive testing and security inspection, the coating and treatment of surfaces, and non-contact sterilization.

Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet Holding AG is now represented in all world markets. We employ more than 1,300 people worldwide, including over 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries in the USA, China, Japan and Korea. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.