COMET HOLDING AG
Comet Group: solid sales despite difficult environment – Earnings at upper end of expectations

02/11/2019 | 12:35am EST

Ad-hoc release in compliance with stock exchange regulations

Flamatt, Switzerland - February 11, 2019

Comet Group: solid sales despite difficult environment - Earnings at upper end of expectations

  • Sales of CHF 436.4 million and EBITDA margin of 8.7% are at high end of expected range
  • Net income of CHF 12.3 million (CHF 24.3 million excluding one-time effects)
  • Robust balance sheet and low net debt
  • Proposed dividend of CHF 1.20 per share

In an environment characterized by heavy turbulence in the semiconductor market, the Comet Group in 2018 was able to post sales of CHF 436.4 million, coming very close to matching the 2017 record of CHF 443.4 million. The weak demand especially for memory chips and some semiconductor manufacturers' postponement of investments in factory plant equipment caused the global semiconductor equipment market to contract sharply in the second half of 2018. After several years of strong growth for the Plasma Control Technologies division that continued until the middle of 2018, this market slump led to a significant sales decline of 28% in the second half of the year compared to the first six months. On balance for the full year 2018, PCT's sales thus remained steady at the prior-year level.

The Comet Group was quick to launch corrective measures in the middle of 2018 and completed them by the end of the year. It adjusted production capacity in line with the semiconductor market downturn, divested the ebeam systems manufacturer in Davenport, Iowa, USA, and streamlined the x-ray systems business in a sweeping earnings improvement program that, as already announced, will unfold its effects in 2019.

The one-time costs associated with the corrective measures totaled CHF 10.5 million at EBITDA level. To ensure the sustained development of its businesses, Comet kept up important investments in projects of strategic significance for the future. The Group's EBITDA operating earnings therefore came to CHF 37.8 million (2017: CHF 63.2 million). The EBITDA margin of 8.7% was at the upper end of the expected range of 7% to 9%. Excluding the one-off costs, the Comet Group generated an EBITDA margin of 11.1% (underlying EBITDA operating earnings of CHF 48 million).

Net income was CHF 12.3 million (2017: CHF 35.3 million); excluding the one-time effects, the result was CHF 24.3 million. On balance, the Comet Group enters 2019 with an improved equity ratio compared to one year earlier and with low net debt.

At the Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 25, 2019, the Board of Directors will propose a distribution of CHF 1.20 per share from distributable paid-in capital (2018: CHF 1.50), exempt from Swiss anticipatory tax. Based on the underlying net income of CHF 24.3 million, this represents a dividend of 38% (2018: 33%).

The audited 2018 consolidated financial statements of the Comet Group will be published on March 14, 2019 and presented in detail on the same day at the media and analyst conference in Zurich. In addition, a conference call will be held, in English.

Media Relations
Ines Najorka
Corporate Communications
T +41 31 744 99 96

ines.najorka@comet.ch

Key dates

March 14, 2019: Publication of full-year results for 2018

April 25, 2019: Annual Shareholder Meeting

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on x-ray, radio frequency power and ebeam. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable customers in numerous industries to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions under the Comet, Yxlon and ebeam brands are in demand for applications such as non-destructive testing and security inspection, the coating and treatment of surfaces, and non-contact sterilization.

Based in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,300 people worldwide, including over 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries in the USA, China, Japan and Korea. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 430 M
EBIT 2018 15,5 M
Net income 2018 8,16 M
Debt 2018 38,7 M
Yield 2018 1,30%
P/E ratio 2018 59,76
P/E ratio 2019 22,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 679 M
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 101  CHF
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rene Lenggenhager Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Hess Chairman
Thomas Polzer Chief Operating Officer
Markus Portmann Chief Financial Officer
Eric Dubuis Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG9.78%678
FANUC CORP12.26%33 531
ATLAS COPCO14.16%31 153
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES12.62%31 046
INGERSOLL-RAND11.72%25 037
PARKER HANNIFIN8.68%21 452
