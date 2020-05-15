Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Comet Holding AG    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/15 10:38:23 am
115.2 CHF   +1.59%
10:50aYXLON launches UX20 standard system for more efficient casting inspection
TE
05/05Comet names Kevin Crofton as CEO
TE
04/27COMET HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YXLON launches UX20 standard system for more efficient casting inspection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Media release


Flamatt, May 15, 2020

YXLON launches UX20 standard system for more efficient casting inspection

The transformation to electric mobility is in full swing. Lighter and more complex components are required that support alternative drives and meet the highest safety requirements. More efficient processes and high throughput are crucial for foundries that currently have to cope with the elimination of traditional castings. With the UX20, Comet subsidiary Yxlon now offers a completely new standard system that provides for more efficient inspection than conventional X-ray systems thanks to more intuitive operation and numerous defaults. Thanks to its modular design, UX20 can be tailored precisely to customer requirements, in line with the strategic orientation of the X-ray system business toward modular standard systems.

With the UX20, the Comet subsidiary Yxlon is launching its first standard system from the UX family that is specially designed for production requirements.

UX20 is an impressive system both in and alongside the production line of foundries in the automotive and aerospace industries, which Yxlon serves in addition to the semiconductor and electronics market. The compact system is easy and intuitive to operate even without X-ray expertise, thanks to its self-explanatory menu navigation, material-specific defaults and automatic generation of test reports. The ability to switch seamlessly between radioscopy and computed tomography ensures a high degree of flexibility and reliable testing.

With the launch of the UX20, Yxlon is making itself fit for the future potential post-Corona and at the same time implementing a central element of its key strategy, with the focus on modular, standardized systems and digital services. This enables synergy effects and accelerates the development of new offers, as existing modules of the software and hardware platform can be used. The YXLON Geminy system software, which was awarded the German Innovation Award 2018, is the key to this as it combines all the functions required.

"With the modular system, we are meeting the needs of our customers to adapt quickly and efficiently to new challenges in a rapidly changing world," says Thomas Wenzel, President X-Ray Systems. "At the same time, with the UX20 we are implementing our strategy of standardization: Once developed, functionalities are available for all systems on the Geminy software platform. This helps us to bring new solutions for our customers to the market faster and more efficiently, and to address new requirements more quickly. The feedback from our customers is very positive."

Product videos featuring the innovations of the new system are available at www.yxlon.com/premiere. The launch of UX20 was accompanied by an extraordinary online campaign.

Contact

Ines Najorka
VP Group Communication
T +41 31 744 99 96

ines.najorka@comet.ch

Key dates

August 13, 2020 Publication of half-year results

Comet Group
Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on plasma control and X-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automotive industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet Holding AG has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,300 people worldwide, including some 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in the USA, China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia. Comet (COTN) shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMET HOLDING AG
10:50aYXLON launches UX20 standard system for more efficient casting inspection
TE
05/05Comet names Kevin Crofton as CEO
TE
04/27COMET HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23The Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all proposals
TE
04/02Annual General Meeting of Comet Holding AG
TE
03/19Comet prevails in a demanding year and moves forward with renewed strength
TE
03/16Changes on the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG
TE
02/10COMET : with results above expectations –  Strategy execution on track &nd..
PU
02/10Comet Group with results above expectations – Strategy execution on tra..
TE
2019Comet on track with strategic realignment
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 346 M
EBIT 2020 20,6 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M
Debt 2020 28,1 M
Yield 2020 0,94%
P/E ratio 2020 63,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 880 M
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 147,00 CHF
Last Close Price 113,40 CHF
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Kundert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Dubuis Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Rolf Huber Vice Chairman
Gian-Luca Bona Non-Executive Director
Mariel Hoch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG-7.50%905
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%18 735
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-1.08%16 749
HEXAGON-14.72%16 729
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-13.18%11 774
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.18%11 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group