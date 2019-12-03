Log in
Comet Ridge : 03 Dec 2019 Issue of Placement Shares

12/03/2019 | 01:00am EST

Comet Ridge Limited

ABN 47 106 092 577

GPO Box 798

Brisbane Qld 4001

Phone : +61 7 3221 3661

Fax:- +61 7 3221 3668

Info@cometridge.com.au

3 December 2019

Company Announcements Officer

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By Electronic Lodgement

Issue of Placement Shares

Notification under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("the Act")

On 27 November 2019, Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) (the "Company") announced it raised $10 million (before costs) via a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors ("Placement").

The Company advises that today it has issued 52,631,579 new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company ("New Shares") at an issue price of $0.19 per New Share pursuant to the Placement.

In compliance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company hereby issues a notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

  1. the New Shares, that have today been issued are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange;
  2. the New Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  3. the Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. Section 674 of the Act; and
  5. as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act, to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Act.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue of the shares under the Placement is attached to this announcement.

Yours Faithfully

Comet Ridge Limited

Stephen Rodgers

Company Secretary

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Comet Ridge Limited

ABN

47 106 092 577

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

52,631,579

Pursuant to the Placement to Institutions and Sophisticated Investors described in the announcement lodged with the ASX on 27 November 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

The issued Ordinary Shares will rank equally with the existing class of quoted shares.

$0.19

The net proceeds of the Placement will be used for:

  • Mahalo North CSG Project - tenure management, engineering, Phase 1 drilling and seismic survey;
  • Mahalo Gas Project - pre-FID joint venture activities;
  • Galilee "Deeps" Project - Testing of Albany 1 and 2, tenure management and resource certification in conjunction with joint venture partner, Vintage Energy; and
  • General corporate costs and working capital purposes.

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

19 November 2019

6c

Number

of +securities

issued

without

security holder

approval

52,631,579

under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d

6e

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Nil

Nil

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Nil

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Total Combined Remaining Capacity

rule 7.1: 56,549,885 + rule 7.1A: 72,787,642

  • 129,337,527

3 December 2019

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

780,508,002

Ordinary Fully Paid

Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

Performance Rights

2,275,000

Performance Rights

(expiring 31 Dec 2019)

1,600,000

Performance Rights

(expiring 31 Jan 2020)

1,600,000

Performance Rights

(expiring 31 Jan 2021)

Not Applicable

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  6. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

    1. Names of any underwriters
    2. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
    3. Names of any brokers to the issue
    4. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
    5. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
    6. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
    7. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
    8. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
    9. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
    10. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
    11. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 6

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee

incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 7

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

Number+Class

42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 8

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may

quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 3 December 2019 ........

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Stephen Errol Rodgers...............................

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 9

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B - Annexure 1

Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities

Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

Insert number of fully paid +ordinary

securities on issue 12 months before the

+issue date or date of agreement to issue

727,876,423

Add the following:

• Number of fully paid +ordinary

Nil

securities issued in that 12-month

period under an exception in rule 7.2

  • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval
  • Number of partly paid +ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period.

Note:

  • Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added
  • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

Subtract the number of fully paid

+ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period

"A"727,876,423

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 10

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"

"B"

0.15 [Note: this value cannot be changed]

Multiply "A" by 0.15

109,181,463

Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule

7.1 that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued

or agreed to be issued in that 12-month

period not counting those issued:

52,631,579 Placement completed 3

December 2019.

• Under an exception in rule 7.2

• Under rule 7.1A

• With security holder approval under

rule 7.1 or rule 7.4

Note:

• This applies to equity securities,

unless specifically excluded - not just

ordinary securities

• Include here (if applicable) the

securities the subject of the Appendix

3B to which this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of

securities on different dates as

separate line items

"C"

52,631,579

Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining

placement capacity under rule 7.1

"A" x 0.15

109,181,463

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "C"

52,631,579

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"

56,549,884

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 11

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

"A"

Note: number must be same as shown in

727,876,423

Step 1 of Part 1

Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"

"D"

0.10

Note: this value cannot be changed

Multiply "A" by 0.10

72,787,642

Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued

or agreed to be issued in that 12-month

period under rule 7.1A

Nil

Notes:

  • This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"E"Nil

Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

"A" x 0.10

72,787,642

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "E"

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 12

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"

72,787,642

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 13

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
