Comet Ridge : 03 Dec 2019 Issue of Placement Shares

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Comet Ridge Limited ABN 47 106 092 577 GPO Box 798 Brisbane Qld 4001 Phone : +61 7 3221 3661 Fax:- +61 7 3221 3668 Info@cometridge.com.au 3 December 2019 Company Announcements Officer Australian Securities Exchange Level 4 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 By Electronic Lodgement Issue of Placement Shares Notification under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("the Act") On 27 November 2019, Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) (the "Company") announced it raised $10 million (before costs) via a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors ("Placement"). The Company advises that today it has issued 52,631,579 new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company ("New Shares") at an issue price of $0.19 per New Share pursuant to the Placement. In compliance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company hereby issues a notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that: the New Shares, that have today been issued are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange; the New Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; the Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and Section 674 of the Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act, to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Act. An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue of the shares under the Placement is attached to this announcement. Yours Faithfully Comet Ridge Limited Stephen Rodgers Company Secretary Appendix 3B New issue announcement Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Comet Ridge Limited ABN 47 106 092 577 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 2 3 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 52,631,579 Pursuant to the Placement to Institutions and Sophisticated Investors described in the announcement lodged with the ASX on 27 November 2019. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Issue price or consideration Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) The issued Ordinary Shares will rank equally with the existing class of quoted shares. $0.19 The net proceeds of the Placement will be used for: Mahalo North CSG Project - tenure management, engineering, Phase 1 drilling and seismic survey;

Mahalo Gas Project - pre-FID joint venture activities;

pre-FID joint venture activities; Galilee "Deeps" Project - Testing of Albany 1 and 2, tenure management and resource certification in conjunction with joint venture partner, Vintage Energy; and

General corporate costs and working capital purposes. 6a 6b Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 19 November 2019 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval 52,631,579 under rule 7.1 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 3 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 6d 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil Nil 6f 6g 6h Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements Nil Not Applicable Not Applicable 6i 7 Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. Total Combined Remaining Capacity rule 7.1: 56,549,885 + rule 7.1A: 72,787,642 129,337,527 3 December 2019 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 780,508,002 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Number +Class Performance Rights 2,275,000 Performance Rights (expiring 31 Dec 2019) 1,600,000 Performance Rights (expiring 31 Jan 2020) 1,600,000 Performance Rights (expiring 31 Jan 2021) Not Applicable Part 2 - Pro rata issue 11 Is security holder approval required? Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable? Ratio in which the + securities will be offered + Class of + securities to which the offer relates + Record date to determine entitlements Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. 19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations Names of any underwriters Amount of any underwriting fee or commission Names of any brokers to the issue Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders Date rights trading will begin (if applicable) Date rights trading will end (if applicable) How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 6 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Part 3 - Quotation of securities You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities 34 Type of +securities (tick one) (a) +Securities described in Part 1 (b) All other +securities Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities Entities that have ticked box 34(a) Additional securities forming a new class of securities Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents If the + securities are + equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional + securities, and the number and percentage of additional + securities held by those holders If the + securities are + equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional + securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over 37 A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities Entities that have ticked box 34(b) Number of + securities for which + quotation is sought + Class of + securities for which quotation is sought + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 7 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Reason for request for quotation now Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period (if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security) Number+Class 42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 8 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Quotation agreement 1 +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides. 2 We warrant the following to ASX. The issue of the + securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose. There is no reason why those + securities should not be granted + quotation.

securities should not be granted quotation. An offer of the + securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any + securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any + securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted.

securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the securities be quoted. If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the + securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before + quotation of the + securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete. Sign here: ............................................................ Date: 3 December 2019 ........ (Director/Company secretary) Print name: Stephen Errol Rodgers............................... == == == == == + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 9 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Appendix 3B - Annexure 1 Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13 Part 1 Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated Insert number of fully paid +ordinary securities on issue 12 months before the +issue date or date of agreement to issue 727,876,423 Add the following: • Number of fully paid +ordinary Nil securities issued in that 12-month period under an exception in rule 7.2 Number of fully paid + ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval

ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval Number of partly paid + ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period. Note: Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added

Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period "A"727,876,423 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 10 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A" "B" 0.15 [Note: this value cannot be changed] Multiply "A" by 0.15 109,181,463 Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12-month period not counting those issued: 52,631,579 Placement completed 3 December 2019. • Under an exception in rule 7.2 • Under rule 7.1A • With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4 Note: • This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "C" 52,631,579 Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1 "A" x 0.15 109,181,463 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "C" 52,631,579 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C" 56,549,884 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 11 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Part 2 Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated "A" Note: number must be same as shown in 727,876,423 Step 1 of Part 1 Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A" "D" 0.10 Note: this value cannot be changed Multiply "A" by 0.10 72,787,642 Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12-month period under rule 7.1A Nil Notes: This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities

Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "E"Nil Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A "A" x 0.10 72,787,642 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "E" Nil + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 12 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E" 72,787,642 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 13 Attachments Original document

