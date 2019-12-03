Comet Ridge : 03 Dec 2019 Issue of Placement Shares

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
52,631,579
Pursuant to the Placement to Institutions and Sophisticated Investors described in the announcement lodged with the ASX on 27 November 2019.
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
The issued Ordinary Shares will rank equally with the existing class of quoted shares.
$0.19
The net proceeds of the Placement will be used for:
Mahalo North CSG Project - tenure management, engineering, Phase 1 drilling and seismic survey;
Mahalo Gas Project - pre-FID joint venture activities;
Galilee "Deeps" Project - Testing of Albany 1 and 2, tenure management and resource certification in conjunction with joint venture partner, Vintage Energy; and
General corporate costs and working capital purposes.
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
19 November 2019
Number
of +securities
issued
without
security holder
approval
52,631,579
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
Nil
6f
6g
6h
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Nil
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Total Combined Remaining Capacity
rule 7.1: 56,549,885 + rule 7.1A: 72,787,642
129,337,527
3 December 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
780,508,002
Ordinary Fully Paid
Shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
Performance Rights
2,275,000
Performance Rights
(expiring 31 Dec 2019)
1,600,000
Performance Rights
(expiring 31 Jan 2020)
1,600,000
Performance Rights
(expiring 31 Jan 2021)
Not Applicable
Number of+securities for which +quotation is sought
+Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may
quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 3 December 2019 ........
(Director/Company secretary)
Print name:
Stephen Errol Rodgers...............................
Appendix 3B - Annexure 1
Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities
Part 1
Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital
Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated
Insert number of fully paid +ordinary
securities on issue 12 months before the
+issue date or date of agreement to issue
727,876,423
Add the following:
• Number of fully paid +ordinary
Nil
securities issued in that 12-month
period under an exception in rule 7.2
Number of fully paid+ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval
Number of partly paid+ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period.
Subtract the number of fully paid
+ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period
"A"727,876,423
Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"
"B"
0.15 [Note: this value cannot be changed]
Multiply "A" by 0.15
109,181,463
Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule
7.1 that has already been used
Insert number of +equity securities issued
or agreed to be issued in that 12-month
period not counting those issued:
52,631,579 Placement completed 3
December 2019.
• Under an exception in rule 7.2
• Under rule 7.1A
• With security holder approval under
rule 7.1 or rule 7.4
"C"
52,631,579
Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining
placement capacity under rule 7.1
"A" x 0.15
109,181,463
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 2
Subtract "C"
52,631,579
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 3
Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"
56,549,884
Part 2
Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities
Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated
"A"
Note: number must be same as shown in
727,876,423
Step 1 of Part 1
Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"
"D"
0.10
Note: this value cannot be changed
Multiply "A" by 0.10
72,787,642
Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used
Insert number of +equity securities issued
or agreed to be issued in that 12-month
period under rule 7.1A
Nil
"E"Nil
Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A
Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 05:59:06 UTC