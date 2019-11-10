Comet Ridge : 11 Nov 2019 Comet to Undertake Strategic Review of Assets

Comet to Undertake Strategic Review of Assets

Board to undertake strategic review of assets

In principle agreement received from ATO indicating demerger relief available

In light of the many recent milestones that the Company has achieved, such as securing the 100% North Mahalo tender, the agreement reached with the Mahalo JV on initial development of that asset, and recent progress in the Galilee Basin Deeps conventional gas project, the Board has embarked upon a Strategic Review of the Company and its multiple assets.

James McKay, Comet Ridge's Chairman, said that Comet Ridge's asset portfolio has broadened and evolved significantly in recent years. Comet Ridge now effectively holds two asset classes:

Near term production assets, close to infrastructure, in the Mahalo JV (Comet Ridge 40% equity), and the recently awarded and operated Mahalo North Project (Comet Ridge 100% equity); and

Very large positions, with significant scale and upside, in earlier stage exploration and appraisal assets in the Galilee and Gunnedah Basins where the Company is presently focused on the Galilee Deeps JV (Comet Ridge 70% equity).

Comet Ridge is pleased to advise that it has received an indicative, in principle agreement from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) with respect to the availability of demerger roll-over relief for Comet Ridge's early stage exploration assets in the Galilee and Gunnedah Basins.

The in-principle agreement remains conditional upon the issue and gazettal of a final Class Ruling. This ruling would be conditional upon the implementation of any demerger being undertaken in a manner consistent with the Class Ruling. Comet Ridge expects these requirements should be able to be satisfied but will ultimately be determined by the terms of any implemented demerger.

Each Comet Ridge asset class has a different scale, risk profile and capital requirement, and potentially attracts a different investor profile. The Class Ruling would, if implemented in the manner set out in formal interaction to date with the ATO, allow a tax effective demerger of one of the asset groups into a new company. This in-principle agreement has been secured to help facilitate the Board's strategic review of the group in the first quarter of 2020 to determine the optimal path forward.

Comet Ridge Limited T: +61 7 3221 3661 E: comet@cometridge.com.au 410 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000 ABN 47 106 092 577 F: +61 7 3221 3668 W: www.cometridge.com.au GPO Box 798, Brisbane, Qld, 4001

Comet Ridge Limited