Comet Ridge : 18 Feb 2020 Galilee Update

18 February 2020

Galilee Update

Rain has continued to fall on the Albany drilling site, with more rain expected. Given the magnitude of this wet season, Comet Ridge, as Operator of the Albany Deeps Joint Venture, has taken the decision to demobilise equipment from the Galilee Basin to avoid lengthy standby charges over the wet season.

Comet Ridge intends to utilise the wet season, which historically will run through to April, to review the data obtained from Albany 2 to help refine the stimulation of Albany 1ST.

The hiatus brought about by the weather will allow Comet Ridge to assess the information that has been gained from the programme to date and take what's been learned and apply that to operations at Albany 1ST.

