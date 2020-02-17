Log in
COMET RIDGE LIMITED

(COI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.14 AUD   --.--%
Comet Ridge : 18 Feb 2020 Galilee Update

02/17/2020 | 09:47pm EST

ASX Announcement

18 February 2020

Galilee Update

Rain has continued to fall on the Albany drilling site, with more rain expected. Given the magnitude of this wet season, Comet Ridge, as Operator of the Albany Deeps Joint Venture, has taken the decision to demobilise equipment from the Galilee Basin to avoid lengthy standby charges over the wet season.

Comet Ridge intends to utilise the wet season, which historically will run through to April, to review the data obtained from Albany 2 to help refine the stimulation of Albany 1ST.

The hiatus brought about by the weather will allow Comet Ridge to assess the information that has been gained from the programme to date and take what's been learned and apply that to operations at Albany 1ST.

By Authority of Board per: Tor McCaul, Managing Director

For more information or photos:

Tor McCaul

Peter Harding-Smith

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

Phone +61 7 3221 3661

Phone +61 7 3221 3661

tor.mccaul@cometridge.com.au

peter.harding-smith@cometridge.com.au

About Comet Ridge

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX: COI) is a publicly-listed Australian energy company focused on the development of gas resources for the east coast Australian market. The company has tenement interests and a suite of prospective projects in Queensland and New South Wales. Our flagship Mahalo and Mahalo North projects are low cost, sales spec gas plays close to Gladstone, targeting first gas by 2021. Our exploration assets in the Galilee and Gunnedah basins offer further upside amid increasing domestic and international demand for gas as a source of cleaner energy.

Level 3, 410 Queen Street

Brisbane Queensland 4000

A compelling east coast gas play

GPO Box 798 Brisbane Qld 4001

Phone +61 7 3221 3661

Email: comet@cometridge.com.au

Comet Ridge Limited | ABN 47 106 092 577 | ASX: COI

cometridge.com.au

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 02:46:03 UTC
