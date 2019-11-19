Comet Ridge : 20 Nov 2019 Chairmans AGM Address

This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by Comet Ridge Limited (ABN 47 106 092 577) (Comet Ridge). The Presentation and information contained in it is being provided to shareholders and investors for information purposes only. Shareholders and investors should undertake their own evaluation of this information and otherwise contact their professional advisers in the event they wish to buy or sell shares. To the extent the information contains any projections, Comet Ridge has provided these projections based upon the information that has been provided to Comet Ridge. None of Comet Ridge or its directors, officers or employees make any representations (express or implied) as to the accuracy or otherwise of any information or opinions in the Presentation and (to the maximum extent permitted by law) no liability or responsibility is accepted by such persons.
Summary information
This Presentation contains summary information about Comet Ridge and its subsidiaries and their activities current as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Comet Ridge's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au.
ASX Releases
Investors are advised that by their nature as visual aids, presentations provide information in a summary form. The key information on detailed Resource statements can be found in Comet Ridge's ASX releases. Resource statements are provided to comply with ASX guidelines but investors are urged to read supporting information in full on the website.
Past performance
Past performance information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.
Future performance
This Presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could ", "may", "plan", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Such forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. This presentation contains such statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Comet Ridge, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Such forward-looking statements are relevant at the date of this Presentation and Comet Ridge assumes no obligation to update such information.
Investment risk
An investment in Comet Ridge shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Comet Ridge. Comet Ridge does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Comet Ridge. Persons should have regard to the risks outlined in this Presentation.
Corporate overview
Share price
Market capitalisation
$A0.205
$149m
19 November 2019 close
52 week high 38c, low $20c
Shares on issue
Cash
727.9m
$9.4m
30 September 2019
Performance rights
5.5m
Board & Management
Institutional
7.3%
Retail 36.6%
13.0%
Balance top 50
A compelling east coast gas play
Large uncontracted reserves close to market and near production.
Comet Ridge has a very large uncontracted and undeveloped gas resource on the east coast
Mahalo CSG Project targeting first gas late 2021
Mahalo North, a new block connected to Mahalo's sweet spot with significant (low risk) upside
Galilee Sandstones to be stimulated in December Focus to convert resources into reserves
Watch and follow exploration upside in Galilee CSG Shallows and Gunnedah CSG
Growth pipeline
Converting resources to reserves as quickly and capital efficiently as possible.
• Initial production target 60 TJ/d with scope to expand
• Low cost, sales spec gas close to Gladstone
• 65km pipeline connection sized up to 120 TJ/d
• Mostly dual lateral wells, intersecting vertical production wells
• High gas flow rates achieved from Mahalo 7 and Mira 6 short lateral pilot wells
• Very low water rates
Mahalo CSG Project
Optimising the development
JV agreed positions:
Well designed optimised to dual lateral, targeting 1500m in both seams, leading to increased recovery
120 TJ/d export pipeline
Modular plant designed for 80 TJ/d, starting at 60 TJ/d
Tenure being secured via 2 PLA's and 3 PCA's
Submitted key Federal and State government development & environment applications
Petroleum Lease Application areas called "Mahalo" and "Humboldt" numbered PLA1083 and PLA1082 respectively by Queensland Government
Image of the planned dual lateral development well
Mahalo CSG Project
Reserves
Revised down but upside remains, chasing higher value molecules
The changes to Certification Rules means that we can only hold reserves attached to a development plan
Less wells in base plan - targeting only thicker coals in the 2 PL areas in north
Slightly lower recovery factor applied
Lower deliverability in deeper parts in the west
Potential for significant additional volumes of gas to be added during development
Net Gas Reserves1
30 October 2019
1P
2P
3P
0 PJ
106 PJ
183 PJ
Net Contingent Resources1
30 October 2019
1C
2C
3C
53 PJ
89 PJ
154 PJ
1 Comet Ridge's net Reserves have not been adjusted for fuel or shrinkage (estimated at approximately 1%) and have been calculated at the wellhead (which is the reference point for the purposes of Listing Rule 5.26.5).
Mahalo North CSG Project (ATP 2048)
Comet Ridge 100%, Operator.
Strongly contested block awarded to Comet Ridge in its own right in October 2019
Connected to Mahalo Project and contains an extension of the same coal reservoirs
A very significant step forward for Comet Ridge, enlarging and creating option value around the Mahalo development
Offers significant (low risk) upside
A gas sales MOU has been signed with a high quality east coast industrial user which includes funding support for development
Mahalo North CSG Project
Fast track development
Current geological knowledge will be used to advance the project to development in parallel with the Mahalo Gas Project
Plan is to action an accelerated targeted appraisal and evaluation program of core holes and lateral wells in 2Q2020
Should feed into Mahalo Project plant and/or other infrastructure in the area
Mahalo North CSG Project
We know the lay of the land
Mahalo's initial development fairway can be traced up into the new Mahalo North block through the same coal reservoirs
Extensive dataset of coal exploration boreholes and 2D seismic shows that the gas accumulation in the very prospective shallow coals extends into this new area
Galilee Sandstone "Deeps"
Comet Ridge 70%, operator, Vintage Energy 30%
Strong gas shows and net contingent 3C resource of 292PJ
25+ sandstone leads and prospects from relatively sparse seismic data
Nearby mining and industrial gas demand
Proposed APA pipeline connects project to industrial users in Moranbah (and then onto Townsville)
Galilee Sandstone "Deeps"
Stimulation of Albany wells 1 & 2 scheduled for
December
Albany 1 flowed at 230 Mscf/d from 10% of target reservoir (unstimulated)
Albany 2 drilled with gas shows and sandstone porosity levels of 12-15%
Four stimulation stages planned for each well
Objective is to show commercial gas rates and convert resources to reserves
Cross Section Prepared by Vintage Energy
Galilee Sandstone "Deeps"
Multiple leads in Galilee "Deeps"
Comet Ridge has drilled just one target
Another 25+ targets identified from our Koburra 336km 2D Seismic program conducted in late 2018 & early 2019
Lake Galilee target (south of Albany) had good oil and gas shows from previous drilling
Galilee CSG "Shallows"
Comet Ridge 100%, Operator
Net contingent 3C resource of 1,870 PJ
Resource booked from ATP 744 only:
(2C - 67 PJ, 3C - 1,870 PJ)
Six individual coal seams, depth 700 to 1,000m
16 to 24 metres net coal deposited over large area
Average gas content 4.3 m3/t (high 7.3 m3/t)
Good to excellent permeability
Gunnedah Basin
NSW potential closer than expected
Comet Ridge holds 13,000 km2 of acreage contiguous to the Santos Narrabri Gas Project, with Santos as JV partner
NSW gas moratorium could be lifted to meet domestic gas demand as early as 1Q2020
Wait and follow asset with significant exploration upside
Key takeaways
Comet Ridge has a very large uncontracted and undeveloped gas resource on the east coast
Mahalo CSG Project targeting first gas late 2021
Mahalo North, a new block connected to Mahalo's sweet spot with significant (low risk) upside
Galilee Sandstones to be stimulated in December
Focus to convert resources into reserves
Watch and follow exploration upside in Galilee CSG Shallows and Gunnedah CSG
Appendices
Directors
James McKay
Tor McCaul
Gillian Swaby
Chris Pieters
Martin Riley
Non-exec Chairman
Managing Director
Non-Exec Director
Executive Director
Non-Exec Director
Shaun Scott
Non-Exec Director
• 30 years in business
•
Petroleum engineer
• 35+ years in Finance
(commerce/law
30+ years oil & gas
& Resources
background)
•
Previously Head of
• Former Chair of WA
• Considerable public
Commercial for Cairn
Council of Chartered
company experience
plc in India & LNG
Sec.
including Sunshine
Contract Manager for
Gas
VICO (Bontang)
•
Geologist with 15+
•
35+ years upstream
years in oil & gas
oil & gas
•
Previously Chief
•
Influential in
Commercial Officer,
commercial inception
Sunshine Gas
and development of
CSG industry in QLD
with Origin Energy
Former CEO of Arrow Energy which sold to Shell for $3.5 billion
Considerable CSG experience
ASX Listing Rule 5 Disclosure.
Competent Person Statement and ASX Listing Rules Chapter 5 - Reporting on Oil and Gas Activities
The Contingent Resource for the Albany Structure located ATP 744 are taken from an independent report by Dr Bruce McConachie of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd, an independent petroleum reserve and resource evaluation company. The Contingent Resources information has been issued with the prior written consent of Dr McConachie in the form and context in which they appear in this Presentation. His qualifications and experience meet the requirements to act as a qualified petroleum reserves and resource evaluator as defined under the ASX Listing Rule
5.42 to report petroleum reserves in accordance with the Society of Petroleum Engineers ("SPE") 2007 Petroleum Resource Management System ("PRMS") Guidelines as well as the 2011 Guidelines for Application.
The estimate of Reserves and Contingent Resources for the Mahalo Project as part of ATP 1191P provided in this Presentation, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation determined by Mr Timothy L. Hower of MHA Petroleum Consultants LLC Inc (MHA) in accordance with Petroleum Resource Management System guidelines. Mr Hower is a full-time employee of MHA, and is a qualified person as defined under the ASX Listing Rule
5.42. Mr Hower is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the States of Colorado and Wyoming as well as being a member of The Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr Hower has consented to the publication of the Reserve and Contingent Resource estimates for Mahalo in the form and context in which they appear in this Presentation.
The reserve and contingent gas resource estimates for ATP 1191P provided in this presentation were originally released to the Market in the Company's announcement of 28 August 2014, updated in an announcement dated 2 December 2015, and further upgraded in an announcement dated 6 March 2018 and were estimated using the deterministic method with the estimate of contingent resources not having been adjusted for commercial risk.
The contingent resource estimates for the unconventional gas located in ATP 744 provided in this Presentation are based on and fairly represent, information and supporting documentation determined by Mr John Hattner of Netherland, Sewell and Associates Inc, Dallas, Texas, USA, in accordance with Petroleum Resource Management System guidelines. Mr Hattner is a full-time employee of NSAI, and is considered to be a qualified person as defined under the ASX Listing Rule 5.42 and has given his consent to the use of the resource figures in the form and context in which they appear in this presentation.
The contingent gas resource estimates for ATP 744 provided in this statement were originally released to the Market in the Company's announcement of 25 November 2010 and were estimated using the deterministic method with the estimate of contingent resources for ATP 744 not having been adjusted for commercial risk.
Comet Ridge confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any of the announcements relating to either ATP 1191P or ATP 744P referred to above and that all of the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The contingent resource estimates for PEL 6, PEL 427 and PEL 428 referred to in this presentation were determined by Mr Timothy L. Hower of MHA Petroleum Consultants LLC in accordance with Petroleum Resource Management System guidelines. Mr Hower is a full-time employee of MHA, and is a qualified person as defined under the ASX Listing Rule 5.42. Mr Hower consented to the publication of the resource figures which appeared in the announcement of 7 March 2011 made by Eastern Star Gas Limited (ASX:ESG) and any reference and reliance on the resource figures for PEL 6, PEL 427 & PEL 428 in this Presentation is only a restatement of the information contained in the ESG announcement.
The contingent resource estimates for PEL 6, PEL 427 and PEL 428 were estimated using the deterministic method with the estimate of contingent resources for PEL 6, PEL 427 and PEL 428 not having been adjusted for commercial risk.
Comet Ridge confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ESG announcement of 7 March 2011 and that all of the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
