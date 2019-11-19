Comet Ridge : 20 Nov 2019 Chairmans AGM Address 0 11/19/2019 | 10:00pm EST Send by mail :

Important notice and disclaimer. Disclaimer This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by Comet Ridge Limited (ABN 47 106 092 577) (Comet Ridge). The Presentation and information contained in it is being provided to shareholders and investors for information purposes only. Shareholders and investors should undertake their own evaluation of this information and otherwise contact their professional advisers in the event they wish to buy or sell shares. To the extent the information contains any projections, Comet Ridge has provided these projections based upon the information that has been provided to Comet Ridge. None of Comet Ridge or its directors, officers or employees make any representations (express or implied) as to the accuracy or otherwise of any information or opinions in the Presentation and (to the maximum extent permitted by law) no liability or responsibility is accepted by such persons. Summary information This Presentation contains summary information about Comet Ridge and its subsidiaries and their activities current as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Comet Ridge's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au. ASX Releases Investors are advised that by their nature as visual aids, presentations provide information in a summary form. The key information on detailed Resource statements can be found in Comet Ridge's ASX releases. Resource statements are provided to comply with ASX guidelines but investors are urged to read supporting information in full on the website. Past performance Past performance information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. Future performance This Presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could ", "may", "plan", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Such forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. This presentation contains such statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Comet Ridge, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Such forward-looking statements are relevant at the date of this Presentation and Comet Ridge assumes no obligation to update such information. Investment risk An investment in Comet Ridge shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Comet Ridge. Comet Ridge does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Comet Ridge. Persons should have regard to the risks outlined in this Presentation. playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 2 Page Corporate overview Share price Market capitalisation $A0.205 $149m 19 November 2019 close 52 week high 38c, low $20c Shares on issue Cash 727.9m $9.4m 30 September 2019 Performance rights 5.5m ing Board & Management Institutional playRIDGEgascoastCOMETeast 7.3% Retail 36.6% 13.0% Balance top 50 43.1% Page3 A compelling east coast gas play Large uncontracted reserves close to market and near production. Comet Ridge has a very large uncontracted and undeveloped gas resource on the east coast

Mahalo CSG Project targeting first gas late 2021

Mahalo North, a new block connected to Mahalo's sweet spot with significant (low risk) upside

Galilee Sandstones to be stimulated in December Focus to convert resources into reserves

Watch and follow exploration upside in Galilee CSG Shallows and Gunnedah CSG playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 4 Page Growth pipeline Converting resources to reserves as quickly and capital efficiently as possible. Exploration Appraisal and Development Production Mahalo Mahalo JV Galilee North Galilee (100%) CSG Sandstone Gunnedah Shallows Deeps JV (100%) JV playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 5 Page Mahalo CSG Project Comet Ridge 40%, Santos 30%, APLNG 30% (Upstream Operator: Origin) First gas targeted late 2021 • 842 PJ gross resource (3P + 3C) • Initial production target 60 TJ/d with scope to expand • Low cost, sales spec gas close to Gladstone • 65km pipeline connection sized up to 120 TJ/d • Mostly dual lateral wells, intersecting vertical production wells • High gas flow rates achieved from Mahalo 7 and Mira 6 short lateral pilot wells • Very low water rates playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 6 Page Mahalo CSG Project Optimising the development JV agreed positions: Well designed optimised to dual lateral, targeting 1500m in both seams, leading to increased recovery

120 TJ/d export pipeline

Modular plant designed for 80 TJ/d, starting at 60 TJ/d

Tenure being secured via 2 PLA's and 3 PCA's

Submitted key Federal and State government development & environment applications Petroleum Lease Application areas called "Mahalo" and "Humboldt" numbered PLA1083 and PLA1082 respectively by Queensland Government Image of the planned dual lateral development well playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 7 Page Mahalo CSG Project Reserves Revised down but upside remains, chasing higher value molecules The changes to Certification Rules means that we can only hold reserves attached to a development plan

Less wells in base plan - targeting only thicker coals in the 2 PL areas in north

Slightly lower recovery factor applied

Lower deliverability in deeper parts in the west

Potential for significant additional volumes of gas to be added during development Net Gas Reserves1 30 October 2019 1P 2P 3P 0 PJ 106 PJ 183 PJ Net Contingent Resources1 30 October 2019 1C 2C 3C 53 PJ 89 PJ 154 PJ playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 1 Comet Ridge's net Reserves have not been adjusted for fuel or shrinkage (estimated at approximately 1%) and have been calculated at the wellhead (which is the reference point for the purposes of Listing Rule 5.26.5). 8 Page Mahalo North CSG Project (ATP 2048) Comet Ridge 100%, Operator. Strongly contested block awarded to Comet Ridge in its own right in October 2019

Connected to Mahalo Project and contains an extension of the same coal reservoirs playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing A very significant step forward for Comet Ridge, enlarging and creating option value around the Mahalo development Offers significant (low risk) upside

A gas sales MOU has been signed with a high quality east coast industrial user which includes funding support for development 9 Page Mahalo North CSG Project playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing Fast track development Current geological knowledge will be used to advance the project to development in parallel with the Mahalo Gas Project

Plan is to action an accelerated targeted appraisal and evaluation program of core holes and lateral wells in 2Q2020

Should feed into Mahalo Project plant and/or other infrastructure in the area 10 Page Mahalo North CSG Project We know the lay of the land Mahalo's initial development fairway can be traced up into the new Mahalo North block through the same coal reservoirs

Extensive dataset of coal exploration boreholes and 2D seismic shows that the gas accumulation in the very prospective shallow coals extends into this new area playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 11 Page Galilee Sandstone "Deeps" Comet Ridge 70%, operator, Vintage Energy 30% playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing Strong gas shows and net contingent 3C resource of 292PJ 25+ sandstone leads and prospects from relatively sparse seismic data

Nearby mining and industrial gas demand

Proposed APA pipeline connects project to industrial users in Moranbah (and then onto Townsville) 12 Page Galilee Sandstone "Deeps" Stimulation of Albany wells 1 & 2 scheduled for December Albany 1 flowed at 230 Mscf/d from 10% of target reservoir (unstimulated)

Albany 2 drilled with gas shows and sandstone porosity levels of 12-15%

12-15% Four stimulation stages planned for each well

Objective is to show commercial gas rates and convert resources to reserves Cross Section Prepared by Vintage Energy playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 13 Page Galilee Sandstone "Deeps" Multiple leads in Galilee "Deeps" Comet Ridge has drilled just one target

Another 25+ targets identified from our Koburra 336km 2D Seismic program conducted in late 2018 & early 2019

Lake Galilee target (south of Albany) had good oil and gas shows from previous drilling playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 14 Page Galilee CSG "Shallows" Comet Ridge 100%, Operator playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing Net contingent 3C resource of 1,870 PJ Resource booked from ATP 744 only:

(2C - 67 PJ, 3C - 1,870 PJ)

(2C - 67 PJ, 3C - 1,870 PJ) Six individual coal seams, depth 700 to 1,000m

16 to 24 metres net coal deposited over large area

Average gas content 4.3 m 3 /t (high 7.3 m 3 /t)

/t (high 7.3 m /t) Good to excellent permeability 15 Page Gunnedah Basin NSW potential closer than expected Comet Ridge holds 13,000 km 2 of acreage contiguous to the Santos Narrabri Gas Project, with Santos as JV partner

of acreage with Santos as JV partner NSW gas moratorium could be lifted to meet domestic gas demand as early as 1Q2020

Wait and follow asset with significant exploration upside playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 16 Page Key takeaways Comet Ridge has a very large uncontracted and undeveloped gas resource on the east coast

Mahalo CSG Project targeting first gas late 2021

Mahalo North, a new block connected to Mahalo's sweet spot with significant (low risk) upside

Galilee Sandstones to be stimulated in December

Focus to convert resources into reserves

Focus to convert resources into reserves Watch and follow exploration upside in Galilee CSG Shallows and Gunnedah CSG playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 17 Page Appendices Directors playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing James McKay Tor McCaul Gillian Swaby Chris Pieters Martin Riley Non-exec Chairman Managing Director Non-Exec Director Executive Director Non-Exec Director Shaun Scott Non-Exec Director • 30 years in business • Petroleum engineer • 35+ years in Finance (commerce/law 30+ years oil & gas & Resources background) • Previously Head of • Former Chair of WA • Considerable public Commercial for Cairn Council of Chartered company experience plc in India & LNG Sec. including Sunshine Contract Manager for Gas VICO (Bontang) • Geologist with 15+ • 35+ years upstream years in oil & gas oil & gas • Previously Chief • Influential in Commercial Officer, commercial inception Sunshine Gas and development of CSG industry in QLD with Origin Energy Former CEO of Arrow Energy which sold to Shell for $3.5 billion

Considerable CSG experience 19 Page ASX Listing Rule 5 Disclosure. Competent Person Statement and ASX Listing Rules Chapter 5 - Reporting on Oil and Gas Activities The Contingent Resource for the Albany Structure located ATP 744 are taken from an independent report by Dr Bruce McConachie of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd, an independent petroleum reserve and resource evaluation company. The Contingent Resources information has been issued with the prior written consent of Dr McConachie in the form and context in which they appear in this Presentation. His qualifications and experience meet the requirements to act as a qualified petroleum reserves and resource evaluator as defined under the ASX Listing Rule 5.42 to report petroleum reserves in accordance with the Society of Petroleum Engineers ("SPE") 2007 Petroleum Resource Management System ("PRMS") Guidelines as well as the 2011 Guidelines for Application. The estimate of Reserves and Contingent Resources for the Mahalo Project as part of ATP 1191P provided in this Presentation, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation determined by Mr Timothy L. Hower of MHA Petroleum Consultants LLC Inc (MHA) in accordance with Petroleum Resource Management System guidelines. Mr Hower is a full-time employee of MHA, and is a qualified person as defined under the ASX Listing Rule 5.42. Mr Hower is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the States of Colorado and Wyoming as well as being a member of The Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr Hower has consented to the publication of the Reserve and Contingent Resource estimates for Mahalo in the form and context in which they appear in this Presentation. The reserve and contingent gas resource estimates for ATP 1191P provided in this presentation were originally released to the Market in the Company's announcement of 28 August 2014, updated in an announcement dated 2 December 2015, and further upgraded in an announcement dated 6 March 2018 and were estimated using the deterministic method with the estimate of contingent resources not having been adjusted for commercial risk. The contingent resource estimates for the unconventional gas located in ATP 744 provided in this Presentation are based on and fairly represent, information and supporting documentation determined by Mr John Hattner of Netherland, Sewell and Associates Inc, Dallas, Texas, USA, in accordance with Petroleum Resource Management System guidelines. Mr Hattner is a full-time employee of NSAI, and is considered to be a qualified person as defined under the ASX Listing Rule 5.42 and has given his consent to the use of the resource figures in the form and context in which they appear in this presentation. The contingent gas resource estimates for ATP 744 provided in this statement were originally released to the Market in the Company's announcement of 25 November 2010 and were estimated using the deterministic method with the estimate of contingent resources for ATP 744 not having been adjusted for commercial risk. Comet Ridge confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any of the announcements relating to either ATP 1191P or ATP 744P referred to above and that all of the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The contingent resource estimates for PEL 6, PEL 427 and PEL 428 referred to in this presentation were determined by Mr Timothy L. Hower of MHA Petroleum Consultants LLC in accordance with Petroleum Resource Management System guidelines. Mr Hower is a full-time employee of MHA, and is a qualified person as defined under the ASX Listing Rule 5.42. Mr Hower consented to the publication of the resource figures which appeared in the announcement of 7 March 2011 made by Eastern Star Gas Limited (ASX:ESG) and any reference and reliance on the resource figures for PEL 6, PEL 427 & PEL 428 in this Presentation is only a restatement of the information contained in the ESG announcement. The contingent resource estimates for PEL 6, PEL 427 and PEL 428 were estimated using the deterministic method with the estimate of contingent resources for PEL 6, PEL 427 and PEL 428 not having been adjusted for commercial risk. Comet Ridge confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ESG announcement of 7 March 2011 and that all of the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. playRIDGEgas coastCOMETeast ing 20 Page FOR MORE INFORMATION Telephone: +61 7 3221 3661 Email: info@cometridge.com.au Level 3, 410 Queen Street Brisbane Queensland 4000 cometridge.com.au Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:59:04 UTC 0 Latest news on COMET RIDGE LIMITED 11/14 COMET RIDGE : 14 Nov 2019 APPEA – Global gas demand delivers opportunities.. PU 11/12 COMET RIDGE : Mahalo North New Block Update AQ 11/10 COMET RIDGE : 11 Nov 2019 Comet to Undertake Strategic Review of Assets PU 10/29 COMET RIDGE : 30 Oct 2019 Award of Mahalo North and Mahalo Reserves Review PU 10/28 COMET RIDGE : 29 Oct 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 1-ST PU 10/21 COMET RIDGE : 22 Oct 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update PU 10/17 COMET RIDGE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director AQ 10/15 COMET RIDGE : 16 Oct 2019 Appointment of Non-Executive Director PU 10/08 COMET RIDGE : 08 Oct 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 1 ST Well PU 09/30 COMET RIDGE : 30 Sep 2019 Date of 2019 Annual General Meeting PU