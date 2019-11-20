Log in
COMET RIDGE LIMITED

(COI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.215 AUD   +4.88%
Comet Ridge : 21 Nov 2019 Poll Results of AGM 2019

11/20/2019

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

20 November 2019

Poll Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today, Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 11.00am (AEST).

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 18 October 2019 were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll conducted at the AGM.

As at the record date of the AGM on Monday 18 November 2019, the total number of Shares on issue was 727,876,423 Shares.

The Company's share registrar, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd, was appointed the scrutineer for the voting-taking at the AGM.

The Poll results of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are attached as a schedule to this announcement

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all of the ordinary resolutions and more than 75% of votes were cast in favour of the special resolution all of the resolutions were duly passed as resolutions of the Company.

For further information please visit www.cometridge.com.auor contact:

Tor McCaul

Peter Harding-Smith

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

tor.mccaul@cometridge.com.au

peter.harding-smith@cometridge.com.au

+61 7 3221 3661

+61 7 3221 3661

Comet Ridge Limited

T: +61 7 3221 3661

E: info@cometridge.com.au410 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000 Australia

ABN 47 106 092 577

F: +61 7 3221 3668

W: www.cometridge.com.auGPO Box 798, Brisbane, Qld, 4001 Australia

ASX CODE: COI

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the below proxy summary.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Type

Discretion

1 Non-Binding Resolution

467,617,383

3,276,241

7,613,569

27,206,373

479,224,909

3,276,241

27,206,373

to Adopt Remuneration

Ordinary

Report

97.73%

0.68%

1.59%

99.32%

0.68%

2 Re-election of Ms Gillian

Ordinary

265,458,081

242,300,024

7,477,782

35,333,308

273,011,503

246,218,341

35,333,308

Swaby as a Director

51.51%

47.03%

1.46%

52.58%

47.42%

3 Re-election of Mr

265,566,668

242,270,149

7,427,782

35,304,596

273,070,090

246,188,466

35,304,596

Christopher Pieters as

Ordinary

Director

51.53%

47.02%

1.45%

52.59%

47.41%

4 Election of Mr Martin

502,787,382

5,733,196

13,600,985

28,447,632

520,382,324

5,733,196

28,447,632

Ordinary

Riley as a Director

96.29%

1.10%

2.61%

98.91%

1.09%

5 Election of Mr Shaun

Ordinary

510,326,152

5,690,990

7,797,782

26,754,271

522,117,891

5,690,990

26,754,271

Scott as a Director

97.42%

1.09%

1.49%

98.92%

1.08%

6 Appointment of

Ordinary

516,291,980

115,807

7,438,797

26,722,611

527,724,734

115,807

26,722,611

Company Auditor

98.56%

0.02%

1.42%

99.98%

0.02%

7 Approval of 10%

Special

463,330,838

51,899,052

7,427,782

27,911,523

474,322,790

52,328,839

27,911,523

Placement Capacity

88.64%

9.93%

1.43%

90.06%

9.94%

8 Grant of Performance

456,434,227

5,621,693

17,454,035

32,546,770

474,548,689

8,955,223

32,546,770

Rights to Managing

Ordinary

Director

95.19%

1.17%

3.64%

98.15%

1.85%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Resolution

Result

Carried / Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:30:04 UTC
