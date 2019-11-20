Comet Ridge : 21 Nov 2019 Poll Results of AGM 2019

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

20 November 2019

Poll Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today, Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 11.00am (AEST).

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 18 October 2019 were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll conducted at the AGM.

As at the record date of the AGM on Monday 18 November 2019, the total number of Shares on issue was 727,876,423 Shares.

The Company's share registrar, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd, was appointed the scrutineer for the voting-taking at the AGM.

The Poll results of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are attached as a schedule to this announcement

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all of the ordinary resolutions and more than 75% of votes were cast in favour of the special resolution all of the resolutions were duly passed as resolutions of the Company.

