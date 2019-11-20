Comet Ridge : 21 Nov 2019 Poll Results of AGM 2019
0
11/20/2019 | 08:31pm EST
ASX / MEDIA RELEASE
20 November 2019
Poll Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today, Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 11.00am (AEST).
The Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 18 October 2019 were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll conducted at the AGM.
As at the record date of the AGM on Monday 18 November 2019, the total number of Shares on issue was 727,876,423 Shares.
The Company's share registrar, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd, was appointed the scrutineer for the voting-taking at the AGM.
The Poll results of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are attached as a schedule to this announcement
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all of the ordinary resolutions and more than 75% of votes were cast in favour of the special resolution all of the resolutions were duly passed as resolutions of the Company.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the below proxy summary.
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Type
Discretion
1 Non-Binding Resolution
467,617,383
3,276,241
7,613,569
27,206,373
479,224,909
3,276,241
27,206,373
to Adopt Remuneration
Ordinary
Report
97.73%
0.68%
1.59%
99.32%
0.68%
2 Re-election of Ms Gillian
Ordinary
265,458,081
242,300,024
7,477,782
35,333,308
273,011,503
246,218,341
35,333,308
Swaby as a Director
51.51%
47.03%
1.46%
52.58%
47.42%
3 Re-election of Mr
265,566,668
242,270,149
7,427,782
35,304,596
273,070,090
246,188,466
35,304,596
Christopher Pieters as
Ordinary
Director
51.53%
47.02%
1.45%
52.59%
47.41%
4 Election of Mr Martin
502,787,382
5,733,196
13,600,985
28,447,632
520,382,324
5,733,196
28,447,632
Ordinary
Riley as a Director
96.29%
1.10%
2.61%
98.91%
1.09%
5 Election of Mr Shaun
Ordinary
510,326,152
5,690,990
7,797,782
26,754,271
522,117,891
5,690,990
26,754,271
Scott as a Director
97.42%
1.09%
1.49%
98.92%
1.08%
6 Appointment of
Ordinary
516,291,980
115,807
7,438,797
26,722,611
527,724,734
115,807
26,722,611
Company Auditor
98.56%
0.02%
1.42%
99.98%
0.02%
7 Approval of 10%
Special
463,330,838
51,899,052
7,427,782
27,911,523
474,322,790
52,328,839
27,911,523
Placement Capacity
88.64%
9.93%
1.43%
90.06%
9.94%
8 Grant of Performance
456,434,227
5,621,693
17,454,035
32,546,770
474,548,689
8,955,223
32,546,770
Rights to Managing
Ordinary
Director
95.19%
1.17%
3.64%
98.15%
1.85%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
