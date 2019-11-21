Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Comet Ridge Limited    COI   AU000000COI3

COMET RIDGE LIMITED

(COI)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20
0.22 AUD   +2.33%
09:07pCOMET RIDGE : 22 Nov 2019 New Deal Seeks to Connect Early Gas from Mahalo North Project to Market by 2021
PU
11/20COMET RIDGE : 21 Nov 2019 Poll Results of AGM 2019
PU
11/19COMET RIDGE : 20 Nov 2019 Chairmans AGM Address
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comet Ridge : 22 Nov 2019 New Deal Seeks to Connect Early Gas from Mahalo North Project to Market by 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:07pm EST

ASX Announcement

22 November 2019

New deal seeks to connect early gas from Mahalo North Project to market by 2021

Comet Ridge's Mahalo North Project is a step closer to market after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent with adjacent gas producer and infrastructure owner Denison Gas (Queensland) Pty Ltd today to explore possible options, for the provision to Comet Ridge, of gas processing and transport services.

The deal will allow discussions for up to 10 terajoules per day (TJ/d) of gas to be processed and transported from Comet Ridge's recently awarded Mahalo North block (100% & operated) via the Denison Gas Pipeline, which runs down the western side of Mahalo North and connects to the Queensland Gas Pipeline that links to Gladstone and the domestic market.

Figure 1 - Denison Gas Pipeline running from Mahalo North and Mahalo Gas Projects to connect with the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

A compelling east coast gas play

Comet Ridge Limited | ABN 47 106 092 577 | ASX: COI

Level 3, 410 Queen Street

Brisbane Queensland 4000 GPO Box 798 Brisbane Qld 4001 Phone +61 7 3221 3661 Email: comet@cometridge.com.au cometridge.com.au

Denison Gas is in the process of restarting production from its 100% owned North Denison fields and has installed capacity to process and to deliver up to 30 TJ/d into the Queensland Gas Pipeline. The discussions will relate to near term excess capacity in the Denison Gas infrastructure.

Comet Ridge Managing Director, Tor McCaul, said first gas from its flagship Mahalo Project remained a priority for the company but early gas from its neighbouring Mahalo North had strong economic appeal.

"If we can build up to 10 TJ/d of gas to market from the Mahalo North block, commencing in the first part of 2021, we can generate solid revenue for Comet Ridge" Mr McCaul said.

"We could realise this goal with minimal spend, including a short tie-in connection that could be just several kilometres long.

"The offtake of gas from Mahalo North would be lower than offtake planned from the larger Mahalo Project but offers us a much higher equity level for gas sales.

"We can also support the Queensland Government's policy of supplying gas for the local market," Mr McCaul said.

Mr McCaul said Mahalo's development fairway could be traced up into the new Mahalo North block through the same coal reservoir and prior exploration implied that gas in the shallow coals extended into the new area.

"Comet Ridge has divided the initial development fairway at Mahalo North into two zones. The zone around and south of Luton 2, and contiguous with the Mahalo Gas Project, will be targeted for initial evaluation," he said.

"The northern zone in the fairway requires additional delineation by appraisal drilling and seismic data acquisition and will be evaluated while the southern zone is brought into production."

Work on the ground and drilling of coal seam gas wells is expected to commence before mid 2020, once the Environmental Authority has been approved and the ATP gazetted.

Figure 2 - Coal seam gas fairway running up from the Mahalo Gas Project into Mahalo North.

2

For more information or photos:

Tor McCaul

Peter Harding Smith

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

Phone +61 7 3221 3661

Phone +61 7 3221 3661

tor.mccaul@cometridge.com.au

peter.harding-smith@cometridge.com.au

About Comet Ridge

Comet Ridge Limited is a publicly-listed Australian energy company focused on the development of gas resources for the east coast Australian market. The company has tenement interests and a suite of prospective projects in Queensland and New South Wales. Our flagship Mahalo and Mahalo North projects are low cost, sales spec gas plays close to Gladstone, targeting first gas by 2021. Our exploration assets in the Galilee and Gunnedah basins offer further upside amid increasing domestic and international demand for gas as a source of cleaner energy.

3

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMET RIDGE LIMITED
09:07pCOMET RIDGE : 22 Nov 2019 New Deal Seeks to Connect Early Gas from Mahalo North ..
PU
11/20COMET RIDGE : 21 Nov 2019 Poll Results of AGM 2019
PU
11/19COMET RIDGE : 20 Nov 2019 Chairmans AGM Address
PU
11/14COMET RIDGE : 14 Nov 2019 APPEA – Global gas demand delivers opportunities..
PU
11/12COMET RIDGE : Mahalo North New Block Update
AQ
11/10COMET RIDGE : 11 Nov 2019 Comet to Undertake Strategic Review of Assets
PU
10/29COMET RIDGE : 30 Oct 2019 Award of Mahalo North and Mahalo Reserves Review
PU
10/28COMET RIDGE : 29 Oct 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 1-ST
PU
10/21COMET RIDGE : 22 Oct 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update
PU
10/17COMET RIDGE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -4,00 M
Net income 2020 -1,00 M
Debt 2020 16,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 160 M
Chart COMET RIDGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Comet Ridge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET RIDGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,51  AUD
Last Close Price 0,22  AUD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tor McCaul Managing Director & Executive Director
James Allan Vincent McKay Non-Executive Chairman
Dale Aaskow Chief Operating Officer
Peter Harding-Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Swaby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMET RIDGE LIMITED-36.92%106
CNOOC LIMITED-4.28%67 545
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.80%65 134
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.37%41 922
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.86%34 375
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%33 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group