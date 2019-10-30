Comet Ridge : 30 Oct 2019 Award of Mahalo North and Mahalo Reserves Review

30 October 2019 Comet Ridge Awarded 100% Interest in Mahalo North Block Mahalo Reserves and Resources Revision Comet Ridge has been appointed preferred tenderer for the 450km 2 Mahalo North block, PLR2019-1-2

Mahalo North block, PLR2019-1-2 The company will hold a 100% interest and plans to fast track development in parallel with the contiguous Mahalo Gas Project Initial Development Area

Operator of a block with near term development potential transforms Comet Ridge

Gas sales MOUs have been signed with high quality east coast counterparties, which includes funding support for development

Mahalo Gas Project Resources and Reserves review is provided based on recent studies for an Initial Development Plan Mahalo North Gas Project Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is very pleased to announce it has been appointed preferred tenderer status for natural gas acreage PLR2019-1-2, in the Southern Bowen Basin, as part of the Queensland Government's most recent tender process. Keys points: Comet Ridge will hold a 100% interest (and operatorship) in the 450 km 2 PLR2019-1-2 block ("Mahalo

North"), which is located directly north and contiguous to the Mahalo Gas Project;

PLR2019-1-2 block ("Mahalo North"), which is located directly north and contiguous to the Mahalo Gas Project; Mahalo North is approximately half the size of the 911km 2 Mahalo block where the Company has an existing 40% non-operated interest;

Mahalo block where the Company has an existing 40% non-operated interest; Comet Ridge will utilise its extensive local geological knowledge to rapidly advance the area to development in parallel with the Mahalo Gas Project;

Mahalo North is subject to a domestic market obligation (DMO). As part of the bid process, Comet Ridge has signed Memoranda of Understanding ("MOU") with a number of high quality east coast counterparties, some of which included options around development funding arrangements, and will now look to formalise these arrangements. Tor McCaul, Comet Ridge Managing Director, said this new block award was probably the most significant forward step for the company in the past 10 years, and as operator of the block, allows for a swift transition from appraisal to development. He said the most productive area of the Mahalo Block, was in the shallow coals located in the northern part of the block which is contiguous to Mahalo North. It was exciting to be awarded such a large new block, at 100% equity, that contained an extension of these same coal reservoirs.

The Queensland Government is proactively working to resolve the east coast gas supply issue by awarding new block releases to junior and mid-tier gas companies, which will lead to greater diversity and efficiency of supply and bring growth to regional areas. The Company is delighted that the Queensland Government has entrusted Comet Ridge to operate and deliver gas into the domestic market. The first part of the process is to convert this tender award area to a functioning exploration block (Authority to Prospect or "ATP") which is a relatively routine process and involves environmental and native title approvals. This process is expected to take several months. Subsequently, Mr McCaul said work on the ground and drilling of new wells was expected to commence in the Mahalo North block in 2Q next year. He noted that the coals were of sufficient quality in the southern part of the block and that the Company would look to move quickly into development and potentially have gas online from this new block, and its 40% of the Mahalo Block, at about the same time. Figure 1 below shows the regional location of the Mahalo area while Figure 2 shows the large size of the Mahalo North block, and its position relative to the Mahalo Block. Figure 1 - Regional location of PLR2019-1-2, Mahalo North

Figure 2 - Location of PLR2019-1-2, Mahalo North, in relation to the Mahalo Gas Project Mahalo Reserves and Resources Revision At the end of 2018, APLNG (with Origin Energy as Upstream Operator for APLNG) assumed the role of Development Operator for the Mahalo Gas Project. Since then the Mahalo Joint Venture ("MJV") have worked together to consider an Initial Development Plan ("IDP") with the Operator commencing early development activities. As per the Company's market announcement 8 July 2019, the JV have agreed: The initial well design will be a series of mostly dual lateral wells, intersecting vertical production wells;

The Initial Development Plan will target only the thicker coals in the Bandanna Formation in the northern part of the Mahalo Block with subsequent optimisation to target thinner coals and/or areas to the south;

A modular gas plant (water treatment, dehydration and flare) sized for 80 TJ/d gas capacity to reduce lead time by utilising existing FEED studies;

A modular compression concept will be implemented with installed compression expected to be initially 40 to 60 TJ/d with room for expansion as gas production and drilling increase;

Connection to the QGP and GLNG pipelines via a 65 km transport pipeline with a capacity of approximately 120 TJ/d to the Rolleston Junction to allow connection to a gas marketing point;

The Operator continues to work toward a final investment decision (FID) date of June 2020. The MJV has lodged two Petroleum Lease Applications, PLA 1082 Humboldt and PLA 1083 Mahalo, as well as three Potential Commercial Area applications, PCA 302 Lowesby West, PCA 303 Lowesby and PLA 304 Humboldt Creek, during September 2019 to secure tenure of the Mahalo Block. Figure 3 shows the

position and extent of the PLAs. Documents for environment approvals were lodged with the Federal Government during September 2019, and requirements for State Government approvals are planned to be lodged shortly. Figure 3 - Recently submitted Petroleum Lease areas PLA 1083 - Mahalo and PLA 1082 - Humboldt Given the significant changes to the IDP over 2018/19, Comet Ridge engaged MHA Petroleum Consultants LLC Inc ("MHA") to provide an update of the Mahalo Asset reserves and resources to reflect the current results of these ongoing studies and recent changes to reporting rules. The changes in the reserves and resources estimate for the Mahalo Asset are due to the following key points: Significant Well Reduction from Comet Ridge's Original Development Plan to Operator's latest

Development plan. During 2018/19 the joint venture continued extensive studies to optimise the development plan for the Mahalo Asset. This has resulted in a change in well design, spacing and placement and an initial development plan focusing on lateral wells which only target the thicker coals in the Bandanna Formation. Other coals were excluded at this point.

During 2018/19 the joint venture continued extensive studies to optimise the development plan for the Mahalo Asset. This has resulted in a change in well design, spacing and placement and an initial development plan focusing on lateral wells which only target the thicker coals in the Bandanna Formation. Other coals were excluded at this point. Revision of Petroleum Resource Management System (PRMS) in June 2018 . Changes to the 2007 PRMS have resulted in a reduction of the extent of the IDP for the Mahalo Gas Project. The clarification in the PRMS update results in some Reserves being reclassified as Contingent Resources where they will be subject to a separate FID decision. Resources not considered to be recoverable with established technology have not been included at this time.

Additional well data . The key objective of the 2018 drilling campaign was to test the limits of the western and northern edges of the Mahalo Gas Project to delineate the initial area for FID. The results in the Struan and Sirius Road pilots demonstrated low deliverability in the deeper portions of the western flank due to localised changes in coal characteristics. The Memooloo 2 results demonstrated higher than modelled deliverability in the northern portion of the field but slightly lower gas contents than expected.

Recovery factor. The initial development plan, and corresponding well layout, reflects a slightly more conservative recovery factor than had been applied previously.

The initial development plan, and corresponding well layout, reflects a slightly more conservative recovery factor than had been applied previously. Petroleum Lease Applications . Applications for two Petroleum Leases, PLA 1082 (Humboldt) and PLA 1083 (Mahalo), across the Mahalo Gas Project were lodged with the Queensland government in September 2019 to enable this initial area within the Mahalo Asset to progress to FID. The southern extent of the PLAs has been reduced from previous plans to accommodate the revised IDP, and remaining areas are now contained within the area of applications for Potential Commercial Areas, PCA 302 (Lowesby West), PCA 303 (Lowesby) and PCA 304 (Humboldt Creek). These are converted to Contingent Resources.

Contingent Resource development scenarios . The changes in well design in the initial development plan areas were extended to revise the assessment of the southern portion of the Mahalo Asset. The Joint Venture will undertake additional drilling and evaluation in these areas to provide further data for optimisation studies to be completed. The current analysis based on lateral drilling in the thicker coals results in a downgrade to the Contingent Resources. On 30 October 2019, MHA issued its updated estimate of reserves and resources for the Mahalo Asset, which has resulted in a reduction in general as detailed in the table below: Table 1: COI Net Equity Share 2 Gas Reserves (PJ) 3 Gas Contingent Resources (PJ) Category 1P 4 2P 3P 1C 2C 3C 5 Mar 2018 certification: Mahalo Gas Project 18 172 374 224 385 389 (ATP 1191) 30 Oct 2019 certification: Mahalo Gas Project Nil5 106 183 53 89 154 (ATP 1191) Change (PJ) -18 -66 -191 -171 -296 -235 Change (%) N/A -38% -51% -76% -77% -60% Note: Gas Reserves and Resources numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number. Refer to Competent Person's Statement in Appendix 2 of this Announcement. COI through its subsidiary is in joint venture with Santos and APLNG. COI has a 40% net equity share of Mahalo. The reported Reserves and Resources in the table represent the share attributable to COI. COI's net Reserves have not been adjusted for fuel or shrinkage (estimated at approximately 1%) and have been calculated at the wellhead (which is the reference point for the purposes of Listing Rule 5.26.5). In accordance with the revised Petroleum Resources Management System guidelines introduced June 2018 1P Reserves have been determined as not viable on a standalone economic basis. In consideration of 1P reserves, if the volume attributed is not considered economically developable in isolation from lower reserve categories (2P & 3P), then the Company has taken a view not to include this category of reserve. Comet Ridge Managing Director, Tor McCaul said of course he was frustrated to see the latest well results and iteration of the IDP lead to a reduction in the Reserves that Comet Ridge has previously booked on the Mahalo Gas Project. However, further optimisation provides potential for additional volumes of gas to be added to these estimates as the project moves forward. The plan is now based on developing the two high value seams using lateral drilling technology resulting in lower capital and fewer wells. The MJV continue to work through pre-FID requirements such as tenure and environmental approvals, and as a result the project is moving closer to first gas.

