Comet Ridge : 03 Sep 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well

Galilee Basin Drilling Update - Albany 2 Well

Albany 2 well at 2605 metres and drilling ahead in reservoir section

62 metres of core taken, predominately sandstone, with gas shows

High coring rate and filter cake over part of core, indicating permeability

First core now at Brisbane lab, currently being prepared for analysis

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at the Albany 2 well in the Galilee Basin. The well is being drilled as part of the Galilee Deeps Joint Venture (GDJV) 2019 drilling programme with Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN).

Since the last Comet Ridge drilling update to the ASX on 27 August 2019, Comet Ridge has taken further core (Cores #2 & #3) from the Lake Galilee Sandstone (LGS) and is now drilling ahead towards the base of the formation. At 0600 hours this morning, Ensign Rig 932 was at 2605 metres in the LGS section. To date, a large part of the formation has been penetrated and most of the section drilled has been sandstone, which is extremely encouraging.

Comet Ridge Managing Director, Tor McCaul said he was excited to see such a significant section of sandstone reservoir in this well, such a long distance from Albany 1, confirming the lateral extent of these sandstones. There have been good gas shows through the section, and it was particularly pleasing to see one 10 metre section of sandstone in the core that drilled very quickly, at 17 metres/hr, indicating that it should be high quality reservoir. This particular section of core also showed good mud filter cake (when brought to surface) over part of that length, also an indication of permeable reservoir sandstone. Mr McCaul said it was great to have obtained such a large section of reservoir core to be analysed, which will enable better stimulation design, later this year.

Mr McCaul said he looked forward to the well soon reaching total depth so that downhole electric line logs can be run to provide further important reservoir data, including reservoir pressure measurements. He noted that the combination of the core analysis and the log analysis will be critical to enable the GDJV to select which sections of the reservoir are of the highest quality for stimulation and ultimately development and production purposes.

All cores have left the wellsite for Brisbane and will be prepared for a variety of laboratory analyses which will run over the coming weeks, leading to stimulation in 4Q this year. Figure 1 shows a recent photograph of the rig over the Albany 2 well.

Comet Ridge Limited T: +61 7 3221 3661 E: comet@cometridge.com.au 410 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000 ABN 47 106 092 577 F: +61 7 3221 3668 W: www.cometridge.com.au GPO Box 798, Brisbane, Qld, 4001

Comet Ridge Limited