Comet Ridge : 08 Jul 2019 Mahalo Initial Development Plan Update

Mahalo Initial Development Plan Update

Initial Development Plan for Mahalo progressing

Mahalo Joint Venture expecting to lock down key inputs for development this month

Production testing update

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an update on plans for its Mahalo field development in Central Queensland. The Mahalo Joint Venture (MJV) has been actively working towards the submission of the Initial Development Plan (as part of the Petroleum Lease Application Submission) to government and have recently reached agreement on a number of key inputs and expect to be finalising others this month. The MJV consist of 40% Comet Ridge and 30% each for Santos and APLNG.

Mahalo Block Development Update

All parties in the joint venture have been working closely together over the first part of this year to agree the most economically efficient development for the Mahalo Gas Project, including well design and locations, plant location, export pipeline and the work associated in preparing for government applications. These include environmental approvals (both state and federal) and the important Petroleum Lease Application submission, which requires submission of an Initial Development Plan (IDP) to the Queensland Government. APLNG has been co-ordinating these activities.

Recently, a Pipeline Survey Licence application was lodged for the approximately 65km pipeline connection that will be required to deliver gas to either (or both) of two larger pipelines to the south. Both of these larger pipelines run to Gladstone in central Queensland and service both the domestic and LNG markets. An initial environmental meeting with the federal government's Department of Environment has already been held in Canberra in preparation for the submission of that approval, which will be made shortly. Contractor studies on the processing facility along with core technology selections are also nearing completion and are expected this month.

The MJV have now agreed:

The initial development will be a series of mostly dual lateral wells, intersecting vertical production wells;

Initial development will target the Castor and Pollux Seams in the most northern part of the field in the shallowest coal sections. The Aries and Orion Seams will not be targeted in the Initial Development Plan;

The modular gas plant (water treatment, dehydration and flare) is likely to be sized for 80 TJ/d gas capacity. Given the modular design, the plant could be expanded beyond 80 TJ/d at a later time. The core technology selection work, due later this month, will help to define this range;

