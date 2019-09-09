Comet Ridge : 10 Sep 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well

Galilee Basin Drilling Update - Albany 2 Well

Albany 2 well successfully reached total depth at 2702 metres

Downhole logging ongoing, showing improved reservoir quality compared to Albany 1

Preliminary data indicates upper 13 metres of reservoir has porosities up to 15%

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at the Albany 2 well in the Galilee Basin. The well is being drilled as part of the Galilee Deeps Joint Venture (GDJV) 2019 drilling programme with Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN).

Since the last drilling update to the ASX on 3 September 2019, Comet Ridge drilled through the Lake Galilee Sandstone (LGS) and reached a total depth of 2702 metres, penetrating into the top of the Natal Formation below the reservoir. Subsequently, downhole electric line logs are being run as the final evaluation step on the well. Once finalised, a production casing string will be run and cemented in place across the LGS, in order to allow further testing and stimulation and ultimately the well could be used for production purposes. The drilling rig will then commence the move over to the Albany 1 well, approximately 7.5 km to the northwest. Figure 1 below, shows Ensign Rig 932 at Albany 2, while Figure 2 shows a cross-section of the field and the relative position of the wells.

Comet Ridge Managing Director, Tor McCaul said that a significant amount of very good quality geological data had been acquired on this well, which would take a number of weeks to analyse and assess. He said however that preliminary analysis of the downhole electric line logs acquired so far, indicates the upper 13 metres of sandstone, analogous to that tested by Albany 1, shows improved reservoir quality with porosity values ranging from 12% to 15% which exceeds our pre-drilling expectations.

Figure 1 - Ensign Rig 932 on site at Albany 2

