Comet Ridge : 12 Aug 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well

08/11/2019 | 09:56pm EDT

12 August 2019

Galilee Basin Drilling Update - Albany 2 Well

  • Albany 2 Well at 1795 metres and drilling ahead
  • Well programmed to take 31 days to planned total depth of 2752 metres
  • Vintage Energy earning further 15% interest during the drilling programme (to 30%)

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at the Albany 2 Well in the Galilee Basin. The Well is being drilled as part of the Galilee Deeps Joint Venture (GDJV) 2019 drilling programme with Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN).

At 0600 hrs this morning, the Well was drilling ahead at 1795 metres in the 8-1/2" hole section. Since spudding the Well on 30 July 2019, the 12-1/4" diameter hole was drilled to 712 metres and 9-5/8" diameter surface casing set and fully cemented back to surface, before drilling resumed in the 8-1/2" hole to the current depth.

The planned total depth (TD) of the Well is 2752 metres with drilling, coring and logging operations expected to take 31 days. The Albany 2 surface location is 7.5km southeast of the Albany 1 Well which was drilled by the GDJV in 2018 and produced a stabilised gas flow of 0.23 MMscfd (million standard cubic feet per day). Refer to Figure 1 below and also ASX:COI market releases 28 June 2018 and 30 July 2019.

Figure 1 - Location of the Albany 2 Well, with the Albany 1 and Carmichael 1 wells

The gas flow from Albany 1 in 2018 is significant as it represents the first measured gas flow from the Lake Galilee Sandstone reservoir in the Galilee Basin. The results from Albany 1 were very encouraging and the GDJV will finish drilling the full reservoir section at Albany 1, after the Albany 2 Well has been drilled.

Albany 2 will be conventionally drilled to the top of the Lake Galilee Sandstone and then cored through the reservoir interval. Figure 2 is a recent photograph of Ensign Rig 932.

Figure 2 - Ensign Rig 932 on site at Albany 2

Vintage Energy Farm In

Under this programme, Vintage Energy Ltd will be acquiring its next 15% interest in the Galilee Deeps JV. Phase 2 of the farm in involved the Koburra 336 km 2D Seismic programme, commenced in late 2018 and finished in early 2019, and the drilling of Albany 2 and deepening of Albany 1. Vintage was required to contribute 50% of the first $10m spent to earn its next 15% interest, bringing their total interest to 30%.

Expected Activities

August

Drill and core Albany 2.

September

Move rig to Albany 1, set up and sidetrack Albany 1 through the full reservoir section;

Commence analysis of core from Albany 2.

4Q 2019

Stimulation of Albany 1 and 2 followed by Production Testing.

Stephen Rodgers

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Tor McCaul

Peter Harding-Smith

Comet Ridge Limited

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

tor.mccaul@cometridge.com.au

peter.harding-

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 01:55:07 UTC
