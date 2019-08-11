Comet Ridge : 12 Aug 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well

Galilee Basin Drilling Update - Albany 2 Well

Albany 2 Well at 1795 metres and drilling ahead

Well programmed to take 31 days to planned total depth of 2752 metres

Vintage Energy earning further 15% interest during the drilling programme (to 30%)

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at the Albany 2 Well in the Galilee Basin. The Well is being drilled as part of the Galilee Deeps Joint Venture (GDJV) 2019 drilling programme with Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN).

At 0600 hrs this morning, the Well was drilling ahead at 1795 metres in the 8-1/2" hole section. Since spudding the Well on 30 July 2019, the 12-1/4" diameter hole was drilled to 712 metres and 9-5/8" diameter surface casing set and fully cemented back to surface, before drilling resumed in the 8-1/2" hole to the current depth.

The planned total depth (TD) of the Well is 2752 metres with drilling, coring and logging operations expected to take 31 days. The Albany 2 surface location is 7.5km southeast of the Albany 1 Well which was drilled by the GDJV in 2018 and produced a stabilised gas flow of 0.23 MMscfd (million standard cubic feet per day). Refer to Figure 1 below and also ASX:COI market releases 28 June 2018 and 30 July 2019.

Figure 1 - Location of the Albany 2 Well, with the Albany 1 and Carmichael 1 wells

